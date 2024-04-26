Fallout 4 is gisteren voorzien van de beloofde current-gen update, waarmee de game nu optimaal presteert op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. Als je de update hebt gedownload, dan weet je inmiddels dat het een mooie stap vooruit is.

Bij deze update horen natuurlijk patch notes en die zijn door Bethesda inmiddels ook vrijgegeven. Hieronder op een rijtje alle details van deze update, zodat je beter geïnformeerd bent over de verbeteringen, toevoegingen en aanpassingen.

New Features

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.

*When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS.

When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode.

Added “Installed Content” menu.

New Creation Club Content Free for Everyone

Enclave Remnants

Some say the past is a scar, cut across the skin of the Commonwealth. Others believe it’s a scab clotted over an unhealed wound. Those who fought the Enclave, and those who serve them subscribe to the latter. And when the scab is broken the flag of this old-world cabal will once more stand at full mast. Unless of course, you stop them first. Features the classic Enclave Colonel uniform and over a dozen workshop items! If you have other Enclave creations installed, some of these troops may use this equipment against you! (Quest “Echoes of the Past” starts on the road north of Saugus Ironworks.)

Armor and Weapon bundle

X-02 Power Armor

Hellfire Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Tesla Cannon

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Whether it be grenades or piggy banks, there’s no shortage of objects you can transform into murderous projectiles with this collection of unique weapons. Included are two grenade launchers, a Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade launcher, and piggy bank based weaponry. (Quest “When Pigs Fly” starts at a merchant workshop northwest of Greenetech Genetics.)

Halloween Workshop

On the eve of the end, the New England Technocrat Society has thrown a spooky Halloween gala for anyone with the nerve to attend. Drop in on this fa-boo-lous pumpkin-lit soiree replete with witches, cauldrons, and ghouls, and unlock 38 new spine-tingling Halloween props to decorate your settlement! Includes new wearables, such as the iconic De-Capitalist helmet! (Quest “All Hallow’s Eve” starts by tuning into the Mysterious Signal on your Pip-Boy.)

Bug Fixes