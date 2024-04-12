Fallout 4 verscheen destijds in 2015 voor de PS4 en Xbox One en is inmiddels al negen jaar oud. De game mag daarom best geüpdatet worden naar de huidige standaard consoles. Aan deze current-gen upgrade werd al enige tijd gewerkt, maar werd helaas uitgesteld naar ergens dit jaar. Bethesda heeft nu de releasedatum voor deze current-gen update bekendgemaakt.

Op 25 april kunnen spelers terugkeren naar de Commonwealth en de verbeterde versie gratis ervaren. Zo krijgen zowel de PlayStation 5 als de Xbox Series X|S hun eigen native applicaties, met Performance en Quality modi. Ook zal de game op 60 frames per seconde draaien en zijn de resoluties uiteraard verbeterd.

Ook pc-spelers worden voorzien van een update. Zij mogen onder meer ondersteuning voor widescreen en ultra-widescreen verwachten. Daarnaast zal Fallout 4 ook officieel geverifieerd zijn op de Steam Deck. Benieuwd naar wat je verder nog kan verwachten qua content op donderdag 25 april? Lees dan zeker even de onderstaande patch notes door.

FALLOUT 4 UPGRADES ARE COMING TO NEXT-GEN CONSOLES

Bethesda Game Studios is releasing a free Fallout 4 update for download on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

This free update includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Performance mode and Quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes. Experience up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions!

Fallout 4 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes .

To download the update on a next-generation console, you must own Fallout 4 for that device.

We are also releasing a free Fallout 4 update for PC players! Experience Fallout 4 on your next-generation PC with widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates.

Players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes. For Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods.

Alongside this exciting update, Fallout 4 will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store.

Fallout 4 will also be Steam Deck verified.

EVEN MORE CONTENT!

There’s even more content in the Fallout 4 updates, including the following free Creation Club items!

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, “Echoes of the Past,” can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Ever thought a piggy bank would make a great weapon in a pinch? This weapon pack includes a variety of unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons, such as: a baseball launcher, a nail gun and a piggy bank.

Halloween Workshop

Leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society, these 38 new Halloween decorations include witches, cauldrons, ghouls and more! Decorate for Halloween or make your settlements spooky all year round!