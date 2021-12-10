Afgelopen nacht zijn The Game Awards weer uitgereikt en net zoals voorgaande jaren, stond ook deze show bol van de spectaculaire aankondigingen, trailers en nog veel meer. Tussen al deze hoogtepunten door, waren er ook hoogtepunten voor ontwikkelaars en dat was het uitreiken van de prijzen.
Wereldwijd konden mensen stemmen op games en samen met een vakjury is er in diverse categorieën een titel die een Game Award heeft gewonnen. Maar ook zijn er mensen die een award gewonnen hebben. Hieronder hebben we alle genomineerden op een rijtje gezet en de winnaar per categorie is dikgedrukt.
De belangrijkste prijs is natuurlijk die van Game of the Year, die werd gewonnen door It Takes Two.
Game van het jaar
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 8: Village
Best game direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best art direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best score and music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139
Best audio design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 8: Village
- Returnal
Best performance
- Erika Mori als Alex Chen
- Giancarlo Esposito als Antón Castillo
- Jason Kelley als Colt Vahn
- Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu
- Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake
Games for impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Stange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Best indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Loop Hero
Best mobile game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
Best community support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best VR/AR
- Hitman III
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best action game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best action/adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 8: Village
Best role playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Beste sim/strategy
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best sports/racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Best multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Content creator of the year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- Grefg
Best debut indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
Most anticipated game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
Best esports game
- Call of Duty
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best esports athlete
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best esports team
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG Kia
- Natus Vincere
- Sentinels
- Team Spirit
Best esports coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
Best esports event
- 2021 League of Legends World Champion
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Goty, terecht!