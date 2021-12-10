

Het is niet de eerste keer dat het Warhammer universum vertaalt zal worden naar een MMO, want in 2008 gebeurde dit al eens met Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning. Dit keer is het uitgever Nexon die de stap waagt.

Het project dat zich vanzelfsprekend focust op onderlinge interacties en PvE, heeft vooralsnog voor de buitenwereld geen naam. Wat we wel weten over de game, is dat het gebaseerd is op Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Dus niet Warhammer Fantasy of 40K. Mocht je dat niets zeggen, Age of Sigmar is eigenlijk een reboot van hun populaire Fantasy Battle tabletop game.

Uitgever Nexon gaf ons het onderstaande overzicht van de game:

Built on the legacy of Age of Sigmar, the new Virtual World will feature a socially interactive player-versus-environment world supported by Nexon’s world-class Live Operations for sustaining the fun with new content and service.

It is an era of war. The Mortal Realms have been despoiled. Ravaged by the followers of the Chaos Gods, they stand on the brink of destruction. Players will command the war hosts of the God-king Sigmar and his allies as they fight to reignite hope and bring order back to the realms. Each season, players will collect characters and enter new realms. Each character comes with unique options, stories and gameplay. Players will be able to customize their characters and work cooperatively to guide how sections of the Realms are retaken.