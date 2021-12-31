

Dat de ontwikkeling van de Xbox-exclusive Everwild niet geheel feiloos verliep wisten we al. Zo liet Microsoft zelf al in oktober weten dat de ontwikkeling wat uitdagingen ervoer. De ontwikkeling van Everwild lijkt echter niet een klein beetje moeite te hebben, maar is zelfs een puinhoop, zo rapporteert journalist Jeff Grubb van VentureBeat in zijn podcast.

De ontwikkeling herstarten of stoppen lijkt nog niet aan de orde, maar diverse ontwikkelaars bij Rare weten blijkbaar zelf niet heel goed wat de plannen en huidige status rondom het spel zijn. Laten we hopen dat Microsoft en Rare de interne problemen kunnen oplossen en Everwild alsnog in de toekomst kunnen uitbrengen.

“Everwild is a real mess. They try to talk diplomatically about it when they’re in public, like ‘people hear things about the creative director leaving and things getting rebooted and that’s overstated’ — it’s not that overstated. They’ve rebooted that thing and they don’t know exactly what the state of it… they are still figuring that out, and it’s a mess.”

“This is not me just using colourful descriptions — the people working on that game don’t really know what’s going on with that game. That’s how much of a mess it is right now.”