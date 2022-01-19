Tijdens The Game Awards afgelopen jaar werd er een nieuw hoofdstuk aangekondigd voor Cuphead. Dé populaire game gebaseerd op oude cartoons, die de nostalgische snaar bij velen van ons wist te raken. Het is nog vijf maanden wachten totdat we onze handen kunnen leggen op Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, maar dat betekent niet dat we niet kunnen genieten van nieuwe Cuphead content. De Netflix serie verschijnt namelijk zeer binnenkort op de service.
The Cuphead Show!, zoals de cartoonserie zal heten, is een komediereeks waarin we de avonturen van Cuphead en zijn broer Mugman kunnen volgen. Spelers van het spel zullen vast ook nog veel andere karakters herkennen. The Cuphead Show! zal in totaal 12 aflevering kennen, die elk ongeveer 12 minuten duren. De serie is vanaf 18 februari te bekijken via Netflix.
Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself.
THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling).
