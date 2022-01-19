

Tijdens The Game Awards afgelopen jaar werd er een nieuw hoofdstuk aangekondigd voor Cuphead. Dé populaire game gebaseerd op oude cartoons, die de nostalgische snaar bij velen van ons wist te raken. Het is nog vijf maanden wachten totdat we onze handen kunnen leggen op Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, maar dat betekent niet dat we niet kunnen genieten van nieuwe Cuphead content. De Netflix serie verschijnt namelijk zeer binnenkort op de service.

The Cuphead Show!, zoals de cartoonserie zal heten, is een komediereeks waarin we de avonturen van Cuphead en zijn broer Mugman kunnen volgen. Spelers van het spel zullen vast ook nog veel andere karakters herkennen. The Cuphead Show! zal in totaal 12 aflevering kennen, die elk ongeveer 12 minuten duren. De serie is vanaf 18 februari te bekijken via Netflix.