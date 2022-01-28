Actieve Warzone spelers hadden update 1.52 waarschijnlijk al voorbij zien komen. Deze update is namelijk al ruim een dag online, maar wat de update precies aanpakte was nog niet helemaal bekend. Raven Software heeft daar nu meer informatie over vrijgegeven, want de ontwikkelaar heeft de patch notes gedeeld.

De patch notes van update 1.52 kan je hieronder bekijken en het gaat vooral om kleine problemen die nu verholpen zouden zijn. Zo konden spelers op bepaalde plekken door het terrein van Caldera schieten en die exploit is nu aangepast. Verder zijn er nog andere specifieke bugs opgelost, zoals je kunt zien.