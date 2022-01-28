Actieve Warzone spelers hadden update 1.52 waarschijnlijk al voorbij zien komen. Deze update is namelijk al ruim een dag online, maar wat de update precies aanpakte was nog niet helemaal bekend. Raven Software heeft daar nu meer informatie over vrijgegeven, want de ontwikkelaar heeft de patch notes gedeeld.
De patch notes van update 1.52 kan je hieronder bekijken en het gaat vooral om kleine problemen die nu verholpen zouden zijn. Zo konden spelers op bepaalde plekken door het terrein van Caldera schieten en die exploit is nu aangepast. Verder zijn er nog andere specifieke bugs opgelost, zoals je kunt zien.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.
- Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).
- Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to respawn via buy back with part of their original Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.
- Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.
- Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.
Ik weet niet wie ze daar hebben zitten achter de schermen, maar volgens mij zit iemand gewoon te trollen. Sinds een paar dagen geen last meer van wapen en- playerbugs in Caldera, maar dit keer in Rebirth :’)
buystation glitch nog steeds actief, bloedirritant, en fix aub precision strike, je weet nooit waar die terechtkomt, geen waarschuwing niks.