Afgelopen maand werd TopSpin 2K25 uitgebracht, maar het is alweer tijd voor de volgende tennisgame. Via Xbox Wire heeft Microsoft namelijk bekendgemaakt dat Tennis Elbow 4 morgen wordt uitgebracht op de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S.

Tennis Elbow 4 is al sinds 2021 beschikbaar op pc, en in al die tijd leek er geen sprake van een console-release. Toch is het eindelijk zover en kunnen Xbox-spelers vanaf 8 mei aan de slag met het spel. Het is nog onbekend of er ook een PlayStation-versie van het spel zal komen.

“Tennis Elbow 4 is the successor of Tennis Elbow 2013, acclaimed by many Steam reviewers as the most realistic tennis simulation ever. Created by and for tennis fans, Tennis Elbow 4 is a tennis simulation with an easy and intuitive learning curve, but with exceptional gameplay depth.

TE4 features one of the most complete World Tour ever made in a tennis video game. With over 3500 players evolving over several decades competing in more than 400 tournaments each year, from the low-rank Junior tournament qualifications to the top-level Pro event finals, both in singles and doubles competition, you’ll feel like diving into a real professional tennis player career.”