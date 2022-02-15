Vorige week konden we al een overzicht van patch notes delen met betrekking tot Call of Duty: Vanguard. Raven Software zou pas op een later moment de patch notes voor Call of Duty: Warzone bekendmaken en die zijn inmiddels ook online gezet.
De lijst van nieuwe toevoegingen, aanpassingen, tweaks, enzovoort, is bijzonder lang. Hieronder alle belangrijke details op een rijtje, zodat je een goed beeld krijgt van de vele aanpassingen in de game. Hopelijk doet dit ook de spelerservaring wat verbeteren, want Warzone had de laatste tijd last van veel issues.
Tegelijk heeft men ook een overzicht vrijgegeven van de problemen die bekend bij ze zijn, zodat je een blik kunt werpen op waar nog aan gewerkt wordt. Daarvoor kan je hier terecht.
- New Gameplay Features
- Nebula V Ammo and Bombs create new offensive tactics, while Portable Decontamination Stations offer temporary refuge. A.I. threats now occupy Caldera, offering new opportunities for valuable loot. Alternatively, take to the skies with Redeploy Balloons or…
- New Vehicle
- The Bomber Plane is a formidable air-to-ground striker capable of leveling infantry and vehicles. Bombers can also destroy Loadout Drops, which can fundamentally change how Operators approach these powerful sources of weapons.
- New Locations
- Explore the Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs, Watch for an Armored Transport. Fresh points of interest in Caldera are here to shake up those rotations. Axis soldiers patrol these new areas and are found around the island in vehicles…Defeat them for powerful rewards.
- New Modes
- Caldera Clash at Launch, Rebirth Reinforced shortly thereafter. The massive team fight returns — rank up those weapons and fight for Caldera outside of traditional modes. Meanwhile, there are rumors of a resurgence at Rebirth Island…but we’re not talking about the game mode.
- Quality of Life Updates
- Our philosophy for Season Two is to continue the momentum from Season One in addressing Quality of Life issues that have been affecting second-to-second gameplay in Warzone. We’ve revisited new and existing feedback alike to tighten up the detail and improve the experience. This represents a continuation of our focused efforts in Quality of Life improvements, with plenty more to come in the 2nd half of Season Two – and beyond.
PLAYLIST
For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
BATTLE PASS
The Season Two Battle Pass is reinforced with incredible value, from dozens of free items in the Battle Pass System to Legendary content across all 100 Tiers:
- Two Hard-Hitting Free Functional Weapons. Upgrade your Loadouts to a new caliber of lethality.
- Yeti’s First Operator: Anna Drake. Ready for vengeance — available as an Instant Reward with a Legendary “White Mirage” Skin at Tier 100.
- A “Bundled Up” Legendary Skin, Free with Battle Pass Bundle. Pick up the Battle Pass Bundle to get access to all 100 Tiers, skip ahead to Tier 20, and grab a new flight suit for Wade that’s built for peak performance in harsh winter conditions.
- 1,300 Total COD Points. Get 300 free COD Points within the Battle Pass System, plus 1,000 more to unlock across the full Battle Pass.
For more information about the contents of the Season Two Battle Pass, check out the official blog here!
EVENTS
Search and Deploy
The source of Nebula V production has been identified. Operators may infiltrate at their own risk. This Event is split into several phases that will roll out over the coming weeks. With launch, Players can expect to see:
- The new Caldera Clash Limited-time Mode
- Explorable POIs including the Chemical Factory and various underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs
- Enemy AI threats defending the new POIs
- New gameplay elements including the Portable Decontamination Station and Nebula V rounds
- And much more to come!
Modes
Caldera Clash (Launch)
This new take on Clash pits two teams of up to 48 Operators in a Deathmatch with wild events and power-ups. Operators drop in with their Custom Loadout, which can have any weapons from all three Chapters, and a Field Upgrade. Each kill earns their team a point, with the first team to reach a set number of points, or the team that has the most points when the time limit expires, claiming victory for their massive faction.
This mode features:
- Two new events:
- Double Point zones
- Bonus Point crates
- Power Zones
- An event for that can occur instead of the final C Domination Point
- All kills are worth 2x inside of this zone
- 100% chance that players drop power ups when they die inside of them
- Initial spawn of cash and other items at the start of the event
- Point Crates
- Six Point Crates will drop across the center of the arena.
- Each Point Crate is worth 10 Points for capturing.
- They also spawn Nebula V rounds, cash and some power weapons when they are captured.
- Three Power-Ups
- Contracts
- Buy Stations
- Domination Capture
- 6 hand-chosen POI’s where the arena of Clash will take place within Caldera.
- Added an all new post-game scoreboard to celebrate the highest scorers within each team.
Rebirth Iron Trials (In-Season)
The fan favorite mode, “Iron Trials”, makes a glorious return – this time to Rebirth Island!
At its core, Rebirth Iron Trials is a Battle Royale game mode — the last team standing wins, the Circle Collapse shrinks the playable area to promote engagements, and those who die earlier in the game have a chance to respawn if they win a duel in the Rebirth Island Gulag.
However, Iron Trials brings numerous fundamental changes to this traditional Battle Royale formula. All of them are meant to give players the chance to prove themselves as truly elite Operators — which we will detail in future notes closer to the mode going live on March 3rd.
In the meantime, here’s a sneak peek at the Calling Card reward!
Caldera Resurgence (In-Season)
The Resurgence game mode we all know and love returns to Caldera, now with unrestricted access to all Operators and Weapon Loadouts alongside additional improvements – which we will detail in future notes closer to the mode going live on March 23rd.
Battle Royale Adjustments
We’re stripping Battle Royale down and moving back to basics for Season Two. We want Battle Royale and Vanguard Royale to each have their own distinct identities. To achieve this, we are focusing-in on what makes these rulesets unique… the tools we provide our players, the pacing, the objectives, etc.
Here is an overview of the changes Players can expect to see:
- Public Events
- The Public Events that will be in rotation for selection are:
- Supply Choppers
- Fire Sale
- Jailbreak
- No Public Events will activate during the infil sequence
- Contracts
- The Contracts that will be in rotation during matches are:
- Recon
- Bounty
- Most Wanted
- Scavenger
- Supply Run
- Loot
- Economy rebalance
- Ground Weapons update
Vanguard Royale Adjustments
We’ve been really happy with the response and feedback to Vanguard Royale, with a lot of the sentiment emphasizing how the mode feels fresh and different from the core Battle Royale experience. With that said, we want to go all in on these differentiators and spread the two modes out to offer more variety in how Players choose to experience Warzone.
- Loadout Drops
- Expedited the first Loadout Drop event from the start of the 2nd Circle to when the 1st Circle begins to close in Vanguard Royale only.
- No Stun Grenades in Loadouts (restricted)
- Thermites allowed in Loadouts (unrestricted)
- Public Events
- The duration of Fire Sale has been reduced
- In rotation:
- Fire Sale
- Jailbreak
- Resurgence
- Restock
- Cash Drops
- Heavy Weapon Drops
- Loot
- Dead Silence removed from ground loot
- Stun Grenades removed from ground loot
- Thermites added to ground loot
- UAVs added to Ground Loot
- Economy rebalance
- Ground weapons rebalance
- UAV Changes
- UAVs removed from the Buy Station
- UAVs are available as Contract Rewards
MAP
Chemical Factory
This newly named Chemical Factory has a similar layout to the location it replaced, but with several notable differences, including enemy soldiers who protect the facility and a trap that can be sprung in the central building. There are several more interior spaces to explore, from the main factory floor to watchtowers with impressive sightlines over the facility and its surroundings. The river runs green with Nebula V’s by-product, but it is completely harmless.
Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs
Seven research laboratories are distributed around Caldera and visible via hand-drawn yellow circles on the Tac Map. These locations hold high-value Loadout items including Gas Masks and Nebula V Ammo.
GENERAL
Before we dive into specific Gameplay additions and changes, we want to outline some changes that apply across the entire game:
- An increase has been applied to Weapon XP earn rates.
- Vanguard Weapons can be saved as a “Custom Mod” in Loadouts.
- The 5 default Loadouts have been updated.
- The amount of cash Players gather through loot has decreased overall.
GAMEPLAY
New Features
- Redeploy Balloon
- These enable Players to reposition themselves tactically to traverse to new areas. These can be destroyed or repaired for a minor fee. Side note, we recommend steering clear if you’re flying nearby.
- NPC Defensive Threats
- These new A.I. units can be found at various new locations including in the guard towers that surround the new Chemical Factory and underground labs.
- Portable Decontamination Station (P.D.S.)
- Stations create a bubble of breathable air when in the gas that lasts 13 seconds. These can be vehicle mounted for new gameplay strategies, but will reveal your map position so use wisely.
- Nebula V Rounds
- This new ammunition gives players the ability to kill enemies and leave behind a small gas cloud that can be used with any weapon type for multiple interesting combinations.
- Armored Convoys (In-Season)
- Patrolling Caldera, these Armored Transport Trucks represent a new mobile loot cache opportunity, and are shown on the Tac Map when active.
- Nebula V Bombs (In-Season)
- One of the rarest items in Warzone, this is a locked briefcase full of deadly gas with an explosive charge. This bomb will detonate after a fixed countdown and cannot be disarmed or destroyed. Its initial explosion deals a high amount of damage in a small radius before the gas spreads outward, where it will hurt any Operator without a Gas Mask. The gas lingers for two minutes before ultimately dispersing or feeding into the oncoming Circle Collapse.
New Vehicle
- Bomber Planes
- Take to the skies in this new ultimate, armored squad vehicle.
General
- Weapons that spawn across Caldera have been adjusted for the following…
- Ground loot
- Supply Box loot
- Contract rewards
- Dead Silence is now classified as “Legendary” orange loot.
- Update to several modes (Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, Plunder, Vanguard Plunder) that rebalances the amount of ground loot and caches that spawn, as well as decreasing the size of Plunder cash piles across those Modes.
- The final circle in Battle Royale modes is now much less likely to end on Caldera’s peak.
Gameplay Adjustments
- Aim Assist
- While stunned on controller, aim assist will now scale appropriately and will not cause unintended increase of aim assist strength
- Armor Plating
- Armor Plates will now prioritize refilling 1 full plate of armor before filling partially damaged plates
- Ascenders
- Players can now exit an Ascender with the Jump Button
- Added a prompt to exit an Ascender while Ascending
- Gas Mask
- Gas Masks will no longer be auto-equipped when aiming down sights
- Whilst the Gas Mask will still deplete in ADS, the animation will no longer interrupt and will wait for the player to go back to hip-fire before equipping
- Players will take damage as normal while they are in ADS without their Gas Mask equipped.
- Gasoline Canister
- Will no longer detonate when hit by a Stun grenade
- Can now be thrown through glass windows
- Players are less likely to accidentally pick them up
- Kill damage zone is reduced with the addition of fall-off damage
- Gulag
- Footsteps of spectators are less audible. Further improvements will be made here into the season.
- Mantling & Traversal
- Increased mantle height for improved vertical navigation and traversal
- Various map improvements to aid traversal and player leading.
- Various improvements to visuals and texture streaming when traversing on consoles.
- Parachutes
- Are now the same speed going forwards as it was going sideways.
- Can now be pulled at a lower vertical height.
- Can now be pulled sooner after exiting the infil plane.
- Can now be cut when closer to the ground.
Vehicle Adjustments
- General
- Reduced or in some instances removed collisions on various world assets to improve ground vehicle traversal
- Fighter Plane
- Health has been slightly reduced
- Weapon damage has been reduced
- Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target skydiving Players
- Collision has been adjusted to alleviate instant death in some circumstances
- Anti-Aircraft Gun
- Flak damage range increased
- All heat is cleared once the overheat has cooled down
- Heat dissipation rate has been increased
- Squad Transport
- Improved handling, speed, and off-road performance
- Utility Truck
- Improved speed, handling, and able to climb steeper inclines
UI/UX
- Updates to the “Play” tab have made it possible for the ‘Rebirth Resurgence’ game mode to now use the squad size drop down box for improved convenience.
- The prompt for dropping a single armor plate now says “Drop Single” instead of “Drop Stack”.
- The pause screen now displays any running events, this can be clicked through to display a summary of the event.
- The moving Tram in the Capital is now shown on the Tac Map for situational awareness.
- Show Controls and fading behavior has now been added on to the HUD on all Warzone vehicles.
- You can disable this in the options menu, this new option is located in Interface > HUD > Always Show Vehicle Controls.
- Added Pitch up and Pitch down key binds for the airplane.
- These new keybinds are located in Keyboard & Mouse > Killstreaks & Vehicles > Airplane Keybinds.
- In-match splash screens/messages have been disabled for Spectators.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed various issues related to console texture streaming.
- Fixed various issues causing crashes on across platforms.
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent voice chat connectivity.
- Fixed an issue causing corrupted graphics across platforms.
- Fixed an issue causing some Operator skins to appear invisible at a distance.
- Fixed a timing issue where swapping between guns while looting a gun would replace the wrong gun in a players inventory.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the Loadout Drop Event from occurring during the 6th Circle of the Battle Royale game mode.
- Note: the 2nd Loadout Drop Event has also now been moved into the 5th Circle.
- Fixed an issue causing the HUD to show that a Player returned from the Gulag with fists when they actually had a Weapon.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to return from the Gulag with the full Loadout.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Chariot 18” Rapid barrel from properly adjusting Recoil behavior.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Sten (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.
- Fixed an issue preventing the DP27 (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Welgun’s (VG) GW 02 and GW 03 iron sights from appearing in the Gunsmith.
- Fixed an issue preventing Sawtooth (VG) Camos from appearing in the Gunsmith.
- Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.
- Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.
- Fixed an issue where the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Cooper 21” Scythe Barrel was incorrectly increasing damage to the head and decreasing damage to the body.
- Fixed an issue that corrects the orientation of the Combat Shield when it spawns out of a loot chest.
- Fixed an issue causing Weapon Loot Cards to display an incorrect number of attachments for some Vanguard weapons.
- Fixed multiple issues where it would show social contacts playing the wrong title.
- Fixed an issue where invert mouse look for keyboard and mouse on console did not work.
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Framerate Target was not displaying the appropriate value.
- Fixed an issue resulting in some Players experiencing on keyboard and mouse after making a purchase at a Buy Station.
WEAPONS
New Weapons
- KG M40: Assault Rifle (VG)
- Workhorse assault rifle. Naturally steady and accurate.
- Whitley: Light Machine Gun (VG)
- Heavy long-range machine gun, cumbersome but consistent.
New Unlock Challenge Missions (VG):
- Cooper Carbine: Assault Rifle
- Using Assault Rifles, get 5 or more headshots in 15 different completed matches.
- Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle: Sniper Rifle
- Using Sniper Rifles, get 10 single-shot eliminations in 15 different completed matches.
- Sawtooth: Melee
- Eliminate 5 stunned enemies 15 in different completed matches.
Weapon Adjustments
A tip for parsing the following changes: An attribute can increase and be detrimental, or decrease and be beneficial. While considering the below changes, it is recommended to focus on the “down from” or “up from” language.
“Down from” will always indicate a negative effect, while “up from” will always be positive.
All Vanguard Weapons have had their Ballistics behavior adjusted to more closely match MW and BOCW Weapons.
Assault Rifle
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- ADS Speed decreased to .26, down from .255
- C58 (BOCW)
- Recoil Deviation increased
- Recoil Magnitude increased
- Volkssturmgewehr (VG)
- ADS Speed decreased to .265, down from .26
Handgun
- Klauser (VG)
- Bullet Velocity increased to 390, up from 353
- Machine Pistol (VG)
- Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15
- Top Break (VG)
- Bullet Velocity increased to 399, up from 360
- Max Damage Range increased to 925, up from 800
- Mid Damage increased to 34, up from 30
- Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24
Light Machine Gun
- DP27 (VG)
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1
- Right Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1
Marksman Rifle
- M1 Garand (VG)
- Recoil behavior adjusted
Sniper Rifle
- 3-Line Rifle (VG)
- ADS Speed increased to .517, down from .5
- ADS Movement Speed increased by 27.1%
- Gun Bob decreased
- Movement Speed increased by 3.7%
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5
- Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)
- ADS Speed increased to .66, up from .7
- Kar98k (VG)
- ADS Speed decreased to .455, down from .29
There are two parts which comprise the Stats of the Kar98k (VG): the Weapon and the Base Optic. In the case of the Kar98k (VG), much of its ADS Speed stats were coming from its Optics. We have decided to take that ADS Speed and spread it out more evenly amongst its Attachments. The end result is a more consistent range of ADS Speeds that will not vary as wildly depending on the Optic alone. When considering the changes made to Optics and other Attachments, this results in a net increase to the Kar98k’s (VG) ADS Speeds. See the Optics section for additional details.
- Type 99 (VG)
- ADS Speed increased to .48, up from .58
- Gun Bob decreased
Submachine Gun
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Maximum Damage Range decreased to 422, down from 473
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 600, down from 612
- Type 100 (VG)
- Gun Kick adjusted
- Welgun (VG)
- Maximum Damage Range decreased to 525, down from 581
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 734, down from 778
ATTACHMENTS
General
- Cleared up Pro, Con, and Stat Bar inconsistencies for most Vanguard Attachments.
Ammunition
- Incendiary (VG)
- Base Burn Damage decreased to 6, down from 9
- No longer decreases Damage Range by 5%
- Now decreases Damage by 10% (3% for Sniper Rifles)
Trading damage now for damage later will have many Players still equipped with Incendiary wondering why they lost an even, or slightly advantaged fight. For now, Incendiary will provide a niche use on specific Weapons where shots are intermittently hit, or fire is unreturned. Players with above average aim will want to find a new type of Ammunition to lock and load.
- Lengthened (VG)
- Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 30%
As a result of Lengthened’s monopoly over Bullet Velocity on Vanguard (VG) Attachments, build diversity and Weapon viability has taken a hit. By shifting this Bullet Velocity into a wider variety of Attachments, we are aiming to provide more viable builds and meaningful choice within this category.
Lengthened aside, we have further changes coming to increase diversity in the Ammunition category. These changes will ensure the category fulfills more of a playstyle supplemental role for builds rather than a necessary enabler.
As a whole, Vanguard Weapons have been lacking in Bullet Velocity when compared to the competition. We felt it was necessary to provide more Bullet Velocity to VG Weapons so they could compete more consistently in long-range engagements. To remedy this, we have added Bullet Velocity to most VG Barrels.
Barrels
- 3-Line Rifle (VG)
- 270mm Voz Carbine
- ADS Speed increased by 7%, up from 5%
- Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%
- 500mm MN Custom
- ADS Speed decreased by 8%, down from 5%
- Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%
- Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%
- Empress 514mm F01
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 17%
- Empress 700mm TN02
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 7%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Kovalevskaya 700mm
- Now decreases Horizontal Recoil Control by 10%
- Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 10%
- Now increases ADS Speed by 4%
- Now increases Muzzle Velocity by 15%
- Now increases Neck Damage by 10%
- Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 3%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 35%
- AS44 (VG)
- Kovalevskaya 615mm
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8%
- ADS Speed decreased by 12%, up from 20%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- ZAC 650mm Precision
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Krausnick 620mm Precision
- Initial Recoil Control increased by 40%, down from 80%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- VDD 760mm 05B
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 6.5%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)
- Botti 270mm CXIII-P
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Imeritto 180mm 02BI
- Muzzle Velocity decreased by 8%, up from 10%
- Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
- CGC 27” 2B
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- CGC 30” XL
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%
- Cooper 21” Scythe
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Empress 620mm Precision
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- 14” Gracey Rapid
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 40%, down from 36%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 11%, down from 5.9%
- 18” Ragdoll G45
- Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.3%
- 22” Cooper Custom
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- DP27 (VG)
- Kovalevskaya 604mm
- Damage Range increased by 50%, down from 60%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1%
- Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- Klauser 560mm Rapid
- Damage Range decreased by 25%, up from 30%
- Klauser 610mm Light
- Damage Range decreased by 8%, up from 10%
- Muzzle Velocity decreased by 12%, up from 20%
- Klauser 710mm 02B
- ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10%
- ADS Spread (bloom) decreased by 30%, up from 25%
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- G43 (VG)
- ZP 770mm Precision
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)
- 420mm Empress
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 10%
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%
- 440mm Anastasia Custom
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%
- Kar98k (VG)
- VDD 660mm 05HE
- Movement Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%
- VDD RE02K
- ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 8%
- Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B
- Sustained Recoil decreased by 25%, up from 30%
- Queen’s 615mm Crown
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Queen’s 705mm Royal
- ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10%
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- Queen’s 775m Scepter
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%
- M1 Garand (VG)
- Chariot 26” Precision
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Recoil behavior adjusted
- CGC Ironsides
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%
- MG42 (VG)
- VDD 680mm 31M
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2.5%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz
- ADS Speed decreased by 18%, down from 16%
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%
- Owen Gun (VG)
- Hockenson 305mm Precision
- Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 1.7%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- PPSh-41 (VG)
- ZAC 300mm
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%
- RATT (VG)
- Empress 129mm B03TT
- Max Damage increased to 32, up from 30
- Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24
- Sten (VG)
- Hockenson 348mm B13S
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from .95
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- SA 65mm Rapid
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 30%, up from 35%
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 12%
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%
- SVT-40 (VG)
- Kovalevskaya 800mm B03
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%
- ZAC 730mm Precision
- ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Top Break (VG)
- Wilkie W-7
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 6%
- Now increases Neck Damage by 10%
- Type 100 (VG)
- Shiraishi 374mm
- ADS Speed decreased by 16%, up from 20%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 38%, down from 40%
- Shiraishi Precision
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.05, up from .95
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%
- Type 99 (VG)
- Shiraishi 712mm Sniper
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%
- Welgun (VG)
- 120mm Gawain Short
- Now decreases Bullet Velocity by 3.8%
- Now decreases Damage Range by 6%
- Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 4%
- Fire Rate increased by 9.3%, down from 12.5%
- 320mm SA Shrouded
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 7%
- ADS Speed decreased by 18%, up from 20%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 6%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%
Magazine
- 3-Line Rifle (VG)
- .30-06 20 Round Mags
- Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Bullet Velocity decreased by 22%, up from 30%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- .30 Carbine 30 Round Mags
- Movement Speed decreased by 1.5%, up from 3%
- 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 28.5%, up from 28%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 26%, down from 28%
- DP27 (VG)
- .30-06 81 Round Pans
- ADS Movement Speed decreased by 7%, down from 6.6%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2.5%
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- 16 Gauge 5 Round Fast Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3
- M1 Garand (VG)
- 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drums
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%
- Machine Pistol (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 27%, up from 24.8%
- Movement Speed decreased by 1%, up from 1.5%
- MG42 (VG)
- 13mm Anti-Materiel 125 Round Drums
- ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2%
- 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 15%, down from 20%
- RATT (VG)
- .45 ACP 12 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 12, up from 9
- 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 14, up from 9
- The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch.
- 9mm 16 Round Mags
- ADS Speed decreased by 9%, down from 6%
- Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 13
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by .5%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.2%
- 9mm 20 Round Mags
- ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 8%
- Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 18
- Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 1%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- SVT-40 (VG)
- .303 British 15 Round Mags
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35%
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1%
- 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags
- ADS Speed increased by 2%, down from 4%
- Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5%
- 7.62x54mmR 15 Round Fast Mags
- ADS Speed decreased by 1%, up from 3%
- Magazine Capacity increased to 15, up from 10
- 7.62x54mmR 20 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15
- Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Fire Rate increased by 17.8%, down from 20%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%
- Type 100 (VG)
- .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4%
- ADS Speed decreased by 9%, up from 12%
- 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums
- Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 1%
- Type 99 (VG)
- 6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Fast Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3
- The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch.
- Now decreases ADS Speed by 2%
- 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags
- ADS Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4%
- Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 20%
- Volkssturmgewehr (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Fast Mags
- ADS Speed increased by 6.3%, up from 5.5%
- 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%
- Welgun (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%
- 9mm 64 Round Mags
- Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%
Muzzles
- Mercury Silencer
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 1.34%
- No longer increases Vertical Recoil Control by 4.77%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%
- MX Silencer
- ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4%
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 3%, down from 3.62%
- Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 0%
- Top Break (VG)
- T1 Flash Hider
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 2%, up from 1.1%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 4.8%
Optics
- Kar98k (VG)
- Medium Telescopic Sight
- ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 41%
- Aiming Stability increased
- Gun Bob decreased
- Type 99 (VG)
- Type 99 Mod. 2 7x Telescopic
- ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%
The following Vanguard Optics have had adjustments to their appearance and/or behavior. This potentially includes changes to ADS Speed, ADS Position (closeness to Optic), and Magnification Level.
- 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom
- 1913 Variable 4-8x
- G16 2.5x
- k98 Scout 10x Telescopic
- M19 4.0x Flip
- M38 Mod. 2 7.0x Telescopic
- M38/Slate 2.5x Custom
- M38 5.0x Telescopic
- Mk. 12 Night Vision
- Saturn 1.35x Lens
- SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Type 97 5x Telescopic
- Type 99 10.0x Telescopic
- ZC2 1.35x Lens
- ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope
- ZF41 7.0x Telescopic
Rear Grips
- Grooved Grip
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 8%, down from 9.3%
- Polymer Grip
- Sustained Accuracy increased by 4%, down from 5%
- Type 99 (VG)
- Fabric Grip
- ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%
- Volkssturmgewehr (VG)
- Fabric Grip
- ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%
Stocks
- 3-Line Rifle (VG)
- Empress Marksman
- Movement Speed decreased by 2.6%, up from 4%
- MG42 (VG)
- VDD 64M
- ADS Speed decreased by 11%, down from 10%
- Gun Kick increased slightly
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%
- Owen Gun (VG)
- Gawain H4 Folding
- ADS Speed decreased by 6.7%, up from 7.5%
- Movement Speed decreased by 4%, up from 6%
- Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 8%, up from 10%
- Removed Stock
- Gun Kick increased slightly
- Type 99 (VG)
- Removed Stock
- ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%
» Underbarrels «
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.8%
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.7%
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 4.4%, down from 5%
- Type 99 (VG)
- Mark VI Skeletal
- ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%