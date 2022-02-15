Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed various issues related to console texture streaming.

Fixed various issues causing crashes on across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent voice chat connectivity.

Fixed an issue causing corrupted graphics across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing some Operator skins to appear invisible at a distance.

Fixed a timing issue where swapping between guns while looting a gun would replace the wrong gun in a players inventory.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the Loadout Drop Event from occurring during the 6th Circle of the Battle Royale game mode. Note: the 2nd Loadout Drop Event has also now been moved into the 5th Circle.



Fixed an issue causing the HUD to show that a Player returned from the Gulag with fists when they actually had a Weapon.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to return from the Gulag with the full Loadout.

Fixed an issue preventing the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Chariot 18” Rapid barrel from properly adjusting Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Sten (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the DP27 (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Welgun’s (VG) GW 02 and GW 03 iron sights from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue preventing Sawtooth (VG) Camos from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue where the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Cooper 21” Scythe Barrel was incorrectly increasing damage to the head and decreasing damage to the body.

Fixed an issue that corrects the orientation of the Combat Shield when it spawns out of a loot chest.

Fixed an issue causing Weapon Loot Cards to display an incorrect number of attachments for some Vanguard weapons.

Fixed multiple issues where it would show social contacts playing the wrong title.

Fixed an issue where invert mouse look for keyboard and mouse on console did not work.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Framerate Target was not displaying the appropriate value.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Players experiencing on keyboard and mouse after making a purchase at a Buy Station.

WEAPONS

New Weapons

KG M40: Assault Rifle (VG) Workhorse assault rifle. Naturally steady and accurate.



Whitley: Light Machine Gun (VG) Heavy long-range machine gun, cumbersome but consistent.



New Unlock Challenge Missions (VG):

Cooper Carbine: Assault Rifle Using Assault Rifles, get 5 or more headshots in 15 different completed matches.



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle: Sniper Rifle Using Sniper Rifles, get 10 single-shot eliminations in 15 different completed matches.



Sawtooth: Melee Eliminate 5 stunned enemies 15 in different completed matches.



Weapon Adjustments

A tip for parsing the following changes: An attribute can increase and be detrimental, or decrease and be beneficial. While considering the below changes, it is recommended to focus on the “down from” or “up from” language.

“Down from” will always indicate a negative effect, while “up from” will always be positive.

All Vanguard Weapons have had their Ballistics behavior adjusted to more closely match MW and BOCW Weapons.

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .26, down from .255



C58 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased Recoil Magnitude increased



Volkssturmgewehr (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .265, down from .26



Handgun

Klauser (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 390, up from 353



Machine Pistol (VG) Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15



Top Break (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 399, up from 360 Max Damage Range increased to 925, up from 800 Mid Damage increased to 34, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24



Light Machine Gun

DP27 (VG) Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1



Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Right Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1



Marksman Rifle

M1 Garand (VG) Recoil behavior adjusted



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to .517, down from .5 ADS Movement Speed increased by 27.1% Gun Bob decreased Movement Speed increased by 3.7% Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to .66, up from .7



Kar98k (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .455, down from .29



There are two parts which comprise the Stats of the Kar98k (VG): the Weapon and the Base Optic. In the case of the Kar98k (VG), much of its ADS Speed stats were coming from its Optics. We have decided to take that ADS Speed and spread it out more evenly amongst its Attachments. The end result is a more consistent range of ADS Speeds that will not vary as wildly depending on the Optic alone. When considering the changes made to Optics and other Attachments, this results in a net increase to the Kar98k’s (VG) ADS Speeds. See the Optics section for additional details.

Type 99 (VG) ADS Speed increased to .48, up from .58 Gun Bob decreased



Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 422, down from 473 Mid Damage Range decreased to 600, down from 612



Type 100 (VG) Gun Kick adjusted



Welgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 525, down from 581 Mid Damage Range decreased to 734, down from 778



ATTACHMENTS

General

Cleared up Pro, Con, and Stat Bar inconsistencies for most Vanguard Attachments.

Ammunition

Incendiary (VG) Base Burn Damage decreased to 6, down from 9 No longer decreases Damage Range by 5% Now decreases Damage by 10% (3% for Sniper Rifles)



Trading damage now for damage later will have many Players still equipped with Incendiary wondering why they lost an even, or slightly advantaged fight. For now, Incendiary will provide a niche use on specific Weapons where shots are intermittently hit, or fire is unreturned. Players with above average aim will want to find a new type of Ammunition to lock and load.

Lengthened (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 30%



As a result of Lengthened’s monopoly over Bullet Velocity on Vanguard (VG) Attachments, build diversity and Weapon viability has taken a hit. By shifting this Bullet Velocity into a wider variety of Attachments, we are aiming to provide more viable builds and meaningful choice within this category.



Lengthened aside, we have further changes coming to increase diversity in the Ammunition category. These changes will ensure the category fulfills more of a playstyle supplemental role for builds rather than a necessary enabler.

As a whole, Vanguard Weapons have been lacking in Bullet Velocity when compared to the competition. We felt it was necessary to provide more Bullet Velocity to VG Weapons so they could compete more consistently in long-range engagements. To remedy this, we have added Bullet Velocity to most VG Barrels.

Barrels



3-Line Rifle (VG) 270mm Voz Carbine ADS Speed increased by 7%, up from 5% Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20% 500mm MN Custom ADS Speed decreased by 8%, down from 5% Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20% Empress 514mm F01 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 17% Empress 700mm TN02 Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 7% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Kovalevskaya 700mm Now decreases Horizontal Recoil Control by 10% Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 10% Now increases ADS Speed by 4% Now increases Muzzle Velocity by 15% Now increases Neck Damage by 10% Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Movement Speed by 3% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 35%



AS44 (VG) Kovalevskaya 615mm ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8% ADS Speed decreased by 12%, up from 20% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% ZAC 650mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Krausnick 620mm Precision Initial Recoil Control increased by 40%, down from 80% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% VDD 760mm 05B ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 6.5% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Botti 270mm CXIII-P Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Imeritto 180mm 02BI Muzzle Velocity decreased by 8%, up from 10%



Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) CGC 27” 2B ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% CGC 30” XL ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45% Cooper 21” Scythe Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Empress 620mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Cooper Carbine (VG) 14” Gracey Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 40%, down from 36% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 11%, down from 5.9% 18” Ragdoll G45 Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40% Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.3% 22” Cooper Custom Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



DP27 (VG) Kovalevskaya 604mm Damage Range increased by 50%, down from 60% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



Einhorn Revolving (VG) Klauser 560mm Rapid Damage Range decreased by 25%, up from 30% Klauser 610mm Light Damage Range decreased by 8%, up from 10% Muzzle Velocity decreased by 12%, up from 20% Klauser 710mm 02B ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10% ADS Spread (bloom) decreased by 30%, up from 25% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



G43 (VG) ZP 770mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) 420mm Empress Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10% 440mm Anastasia Custom ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%



Kar98k (VG) VDD 660mm 05HE Movement Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50% VDD RE02K ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 8% Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%



Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B Sustained Recoil decreased by 25%, up from 30% Queen’s 615mm Crown Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Queen’s 705mm Royal ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% Queen’s 775m Scepter ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%



M1 Garand (VG) Chariot 26” Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Recoil behavior adjusted CGC Ironsides ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%



MG42 (VG) VDD 680mm 31M Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2.5% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz ADS Speed decreased by 18%, down from 16% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%



Owen Gun (VG) Hockenson 305mm Precision Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 1.7% Now decreases ADS Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



PPSh-41 (VG) ZAC 300mm Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%



RATT (VG) Empress 129mm B03TT Max Damage increased to 32, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24



Sten (VG) Hockenson 348mm B13S Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from .95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% SA 65mm Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 30%, up from 35%



Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%



SVT-40 (VG) Kovalevskaya 800mm B03 ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50% ZAC 730mm Precision ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Top Break (VG) Wilkie W-7 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 6% Now increases Neck Damage by 10%



Type 100 (VG) Shiraishi 374mm ADS Speed decreased by 16%, up from 20% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 38%, down from 40% Shiraishi Precision Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.05, up from .95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%



Type 99 (VG) Shiraishi 712mm Sniper ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



Welgun (VG) 120mm Gawain Short Now decreases Bullet Velocity by 3.8% Now decreases Damage Range by 6% Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 4% Fire Rate increased by 9.3%, down from 12.5% 320mm SA Shrouded ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 7% ADS Speed decreased by 18%, up from 20% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



Magazine



3-Line Rifle (VG) .30-06 20 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 22%, up from 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%



Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 30 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 1.5%, up from 3% 9mm 60 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 28.5%, up from 28% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 26%, down from 28%



DP27 (VG) .30-06 81 Round Pans ADS Movement Speed decreased by 7%, down from 6.6% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2.5%



Einhorn Revolving (VG) 16 Gauge 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3



M1 Garand (VG) 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%



Machine Pistol (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 27%, up from 24.8% Movement Speed decreased by 1%, up from 1.5%



MG42 (VG) 13mm Anti-Materiel 125 Round Drums ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2% 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Vertical Recoil Control increased by 15%, down from 20%



RATT (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 12, up from 9 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 14, up from 9 The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. 9mm 16 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 9%, down from 6% Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 13 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by .5% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.2% 9mm 20 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 8% Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 18 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 1% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%



SVT-40 (VG) .303 British 15 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1% 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by 2%, down from 4% Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% 7.62x54mmR 15 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed decreased by 1%, up from 3% Magazine Capacity increased to 15, up from 10 7.62x54mmR 20 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%



Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Fire Rate increased by 17.8%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%



Type 100 (VG) .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4% ADS Speed decreased by 9%, up from 12% 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 1%



Type 99 (VG) 6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3 The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. Now decreases ADS Speed by 2% 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4% Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 20%



Volkssturmgewehr (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed increased by 6.3%, up from 5.5% 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%



Welgun (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25% 9mm 64 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%



Muzzles

Mercury Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 1.34% No longer increases Vertical Recoil Control by 4.77% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%



MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 3%, down from 3.62% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 0%



Top Break (VG) T1 Flash Hider Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 2%, up from 1.1% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 4.8%



Optics

Kar98k (VG) Medium Telescopic Sight ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 41% Aiming Stability increased Gun Bob decreased



Type 99 (VG) Type 99 Mod. 2 7x Telescopic ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%



The following Vanguard Optics have had adjustments to their appearance and/or behavior. This potentially includes changes to ADS Speed, ADS Position (closeness to Optic), and Magnification Level.

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1913 Variable 4-8x

G16 2.5x

k98 Scout 10x Telescopic

M19 4.0x Flip

M38 Mod. 2 7.0x Telescopic

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38 5.0x Telescopic

Mk. 12 Night Vision

Saturn 1.35x Lens

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Type 97 5x Telescopic

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

ZC2 1.35x Lens

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF41 7.0x Telescopic

Rear Grips

Grooved Grip Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 8%, down from 9.3%

Polymer Grip Sustained Accuracy increased by 4%, down from 5%

Type 99 (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%



Stocks

3-Line Rifle (VG) Empress Marksman Movement Speed decreased by 2.6%, up from 4%



MG42 (VG) VDD 64M ADS Speed decreased by 11%, down from 10% Gun Kick increased slightly Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%



Owen Gun (VG) Gawain H4 Folding ADS Speed decreased by 6.7%, up from 7.5% Movement Speed decreased by 4%, up from 6% Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 8%, up from 10% Removed Stock Gun Kick increased slightly



Type 99 (VG) Removed Stock ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%



» Underbarrels «

M1941 Hand Stop Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 4%, down from 4.7%



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control increased by 4.4%, down from 5%

