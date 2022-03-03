

Zoals zeer regelmatig het geval is, is er ook nu weer een nieuwe sale beschikbaar in de PlayStation Store. Deze sale draait om ‘essentiële keuzes’, wat dus vooral slaat op goed gewaardeerde titels. Dit maakt dat er ruim 300 games in de aanbieding zijn, alsook downloadbare content en andere vormen van content.

We hebben zoals gewoonlijk hieronder een greep uit het aanbod en voor het volledige overzicht kun je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

MLB The Show 21 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

MLB The Show 21 PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

ARK: Genesis Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

SnowRunner – Premium Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Dying Light: Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Need for Speed Heat – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €15,99

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate add-onbundel – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Maneater: Truth Quest – Van €14,99 voor €10,49

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Need for Speed: Payback – Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €8,79

Blasphemous – Van €24,99 voor €6,24

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Unravel Yarny-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

The Riftbreaker – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Enter the Gungeon – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

Surviving Mars – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

TerraTech – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Fallout 4: Automatron – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Tails of Iron – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €31,34

BioShock Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Dragon Marked For Death – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Crayola Scoot – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Blazing Deserts – Van €14,99 voor €11,24

