Google liet Stadia al vrij snel voor wat het was, maar het ziet er naar uit dat Netflix dit voorbeeld niet zal volgen. De streamingdienst is ook nog niet zo lang bezig met het aanbieden van games, maar zij investeren hier nu wel flink in. Er is namelijk een mobiele ontwikkelaar gekocht: Next Games.

Next Games was verantwoordelijk voor Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, The Walking Dead: Our World en The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land. De ontwikkelaar is dankzij een bedrag van € 65,- miljoen nu onderdeel van Netflix geworden.

Natuurlijk is de streamingsdienst heel erg blij met hun aankoop. Netflix vice president of games, Michael Verdu, liet het volgende hierover weten:

“Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities. We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities.”

“While we’re just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world.”