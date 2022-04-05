Chocobo GP begon niet al te goed aan de race, zoals je al kon lezen in onze Chocobo GP review. Het spel zit vol met microtransacties en probeert deze ook te pushen door het bereiken van levels in de seizoenspas heel langzaam te laten verlopen. De veranderingen die Square heeft beloofd zijn er nog niet, maar de eerste bug fixes zijn gelukkig wel een feit.

Het team belooft de game constant te updaten om de algehele ervaring te verbeteren voor spelers. Je kan de volledige patch notes van update 1.0.4 hieronder bekijken:

1. Fixed an issue where the game stops progressing at the rankings screen at the end of a race and while matchmaking for the next race. 2. Fixed an issue where the race start timing is not in sync. 3. Fixed improper character behavior caused by lag. 4. Fixed an issue where finishing in fourth place or higher is treated as being eliminated due to lag 5. Fixed an issue where the long course of “Gold Saucer” sometimes enters the fourth lap.

