Uitgever Nacon en ontwikkelaar Rogue Factor hebben de actie-avonturengame HELL is US aangekondigd. De titel zal verschijnen in 2023. De game wordt ontwikkeld op Unreal Engine 5 voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

Voormalig Eidos Montreal Art Director Jonathan Jacques-Belletete is de creative director van HELL is US. Zijn eerdere werken zullen je wel bekend in de oren klinken: Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided en concept artworks voor Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

About

HELL is US is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration. Explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey.

Key Features

A Hostile World – As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

– As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance. A Unique Exploration System – No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone.

– No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone. Combat Against Origianl Creatures – Swords, spears and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive.

“The central theme of HELL is US is that human violence is a perpetual cycle fueled by human emotions and passions.” – Jonathan Jacques-Belletete, Creative Director