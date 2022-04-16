Na het succesvolle tweede seizoen van The Witcher op Netflix kon een derde uiteraard niet uitblijven. De vele avonturen van Geralt of Rivia zijn dan ook nog verre van afgelopen. Een nieuw seizoen betekent uiteraard nieuwe gezichten en nu hebben we ook wat meer officiële info gekregen over wie deze nieuwe rollen zal vertolken.

De nieuwe personages die we mogen verwelkomen zijn Gallatin (Robbie Amell), Milva (Meng’her Zhang), Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner) en Mistle (Christelle Elwin). Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de personages nalezen.

Gallatin – A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.

Mengh’her Zhang – A human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, Milva is a fierce and talented huntress. Exact archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent – those that cross her, do so at their peril.

Prince Radovid – Royal playboy and younger brother to King Vizimir, Radovid finds himself suddenly a man on the inside of the Redanian Intelligence. With his good looks and drunken charm, Radovid amazes with how incisive he can be in political affairs, but it’s all games until someone gets hurt.

Mistle – Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything.