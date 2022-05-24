Gisteren lieten we al weten dat de Days of Play sale weer in aantocht was en Sony heeft vandaag alle details bekendgemaakt. De Days of Play sale gaat morgen van start en duurt tot 8 juni, waarbij je kunt profiteren van korting op games en hardware.
Voor het complete overzicht kan je op de Days of Play website terecht en anders kun je natuurlijk verder lezen. Allereerst mogen we een forse uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store verwachten en hieronder vallen ook recente releases, zoals LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2: Stay Human en Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.
Morgen gaat de sale live in de PlayStation Store, dus we raden je aan daar even langs te gaan om te zien of er wat interessants voor je tussen zit. Om alvast een idee te geven, de onderstaande lijst van games maakt deel uit van de sale.
Dat is niet het enige, want ook kun je bij de PlayStation Direct Store van Sony terecht voor diverse games, alsook mooie bundels. En als je op zoek bent naar nieuwe merchandise, dan kan je daarvoor in de PlayStation Gear Store terecht. Daar kun je weer profiteren van 20% korting op een geselecteerd aanbod. Tevens zijn er op meerdere dagen specifieke extra promoties.
Days of Play sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Babylon’s Fall
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crysis Remastered
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- ELEX 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB® The Show 22 PS4
- MLB® The Show 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22 PS4 & PS5
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Rugby 22
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Subnautica
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K22
Mooie lijst, nu de prijzen nog 🙂
@mrb: Details, details.