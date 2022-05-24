

Gisteren lieten we al weten dat de Days of Play sale weer in aantocht was en Sony heeft vandaag alle details bekendgemaakt. De Days of Play sale gaat morgen van start en duurt tot 8 juni, waarbij je kunt profiteren van korting op games en hardware.

Voor het complete overzicht kan je op de Days of Play website terecht en anders kun je natuurlijk verder lezen. Allereerst mogen we een forse uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store verwachten en hieronder vallen ook recente releases, zoals LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Dying Light 2: Stay Human en Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Morgen gaat de sale live in de PlayStation Store, dus we raden je aan daar even langs te gaan om te zien of er wat interessants voor je tussen zit. Om alvast een idee te geven, de onderstaande lijst van games maakt deel uit van de sale.

Dat is niet het enige, want ook kun je bij de PlayStation Direct Store van Sony terecht voor diverse games, alsook mooie bundels. En als je op zoek bent naar nieuwe merchandise, dan kan je daarvoor in de PlayStation Gear Store terecht. Daar kun je weer profiteren van 20% korting op een geselecteerd aanbod. Tevens zijn er op meerdere dagen specifieke extra promoties.

Days of Play sale