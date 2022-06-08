Het soulslike genre krijgt er binnenkort nog een game bij: Alterborn, een game van de Poolse studio Iron Lung, is momenteel in ontwikkeling en belooft een unieke kijk op het genre te bieden. Alterborn is namelijk meer dan gewoon een soulslike: het is ook een third-person looter-shooter én roguelike game. Heel wat genres zijn hier dus in de blender gegooid, maar hoe werkt dat dan eigenlijk? Een behind-the-scenes video poogt ons wat wijzer te maken.
De video is de eerste in een reeks: deze aflevering geeft ons wat meer info over de combat van de game en de zogenaamde ‘Altered state’. Alterborn zelf verschijnt ergens in de loop van 2023 voor de PS5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Hieronder kan je meer info over de game lezen, alsook de aankondigingstrailer bekijken.
“ALTERBORN is a third-person survival action shooter set in a grim, lawless world corrupted by an antediluvian force. You’re an Alterborn, one of the last survivors that eluded death, but not without cost; change overtook you, becoming etched on your very being. You’re set to explore the Shattered Lands, while on a quest to venture into the heart of the curse that plagues you.
ONE OF A KIND, FOREBODING WORLD
Embark on a dangerous journey, roaming a vast, bizarre wasteland filled with otherworldly fauna and flora, unlike anything you have ever seen before and uncover all its mysteries. The world is steeped in dark humor and does not play by any rules. Most of the time.
HOLISTIC GAME DESIGN
A unique blend of multiple genres such as soulslike, looter shooter and roguelite, mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities that cause unspeakable mayhem… and fun.
IN-DEPTH CUSTOMIZATION
Explore gameplay systems with meaningful choices! Fine-tune your playstyle by mixing and matching countless unlockables such as varied, extraordinary guns, abilities and traits.
PICK AND CHOOSE YOUR FRIENDS AND FOES
Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are just not very fond of. Do whatever! A complex relationship system filled with possibilities will at the very least let you get a glimpse at what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world.
UNIQUE FEATURES:
- ALTERED STATE
Your surroundings change in real time before your very eyes; explore handcrafted levels mixed in with procedurally generated content and ever changing gameplay mechanics.
- CRAFT YOUR OWN EXPERIENCE
Overcome adversity with a flexible level of difficulty that utilizes game mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Subsequently, each type of player will appreciate the challenge tailored specifically to them. Special content awaits those most dedicated.
- DYNAMIC AND REPLAYABLE
Your actions do matter and impact the world around you. Whenever you delve into the Shattered Lands, your experience will differ, offering you brand new quests and events while pitting you against unique enemies and bosses. At the same time spotting patterns, learning them and adjusting your toolset accordingly will be rewarded.
Dit lijkt me echt helemaal niks…