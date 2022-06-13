Ontwikkelaar Free Range Games heeft in samenwerking met uitgever North Beach Games een gloednieuwe game in het The Lord of the Rings-universum aangekondigd voor pc. Het betreft een coöp survival game genaamd The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria met een geplande release in de lente van 2023.

Het verhaal van Return to Moria speelt zich af in de Vierde Era van Midden-Aarde, waarin spelers de controle nemen over een groep dwergen met de taak om de verloren buit in de mijnen van Moria te herwinnen. Tijdens deze reis zullen spelers met elkaar kunnen samenwerken om te overleven. Hiervoor zul je verschillende hulpmiddelen moeten craften en bouwen in de procedureel gegenereerde mijnen.

Het spel zal met de release exclusief te verkrijgen zijn via de Epic Games Store. De uitgever heeft nog niets laten weten over een eventuele release op consoles of bijvoorbeeld Steam. Je kan de aankondigingstrailer en meer informatie over de game hieronder bekijken: