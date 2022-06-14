Het vernieuwde PlayStation Plus is uitgerold in Noord-Amerika en de Extra en Premium abonnees krijgen net zoals in Azië en Japan toegang tot een bibliotheek van titels. De volledige line-up is nu bekend en die hebben we hieronder neergezet.
Deze wijkt weer net wat af van de line-ups in Azië en Japan en de kans is groot dat de Europese line-up zodra de nieuwe abonnementsvormen hier uitgerold worden ook weer net wat anders is. Wij zijn op 23 juni aan de beurt en zodra de Europese line-up bekend is laten we het weten.
PS4, PS5 games in Extra en Premium
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- Akiba’s Beat*
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII InvectorBack to Bed*
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)*
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World*
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST*
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- JumpJet Rex
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- RESOGUN
- Relicta
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Turing Test*
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
PS Plus Premium game trials
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- Biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP 22
- ELEX 2
- Crusader Kings III
PS Plus Premium classics
- AFRIKA
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3*
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*
- Armageddon Riders
- Asdivine Hearts
- Asura’s Wrath*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*
- Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*
- Attouteki yuugi MUGEN SOULS
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman: Arkham Origins*
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Fantasia*
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle vs. Chess
- Battlefield of Maidens 2
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare*
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War*
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)
- Bolt*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship*
- Cars Race-O-Rama*
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*
- CHAOS;HEAD LOVE ChuChu
- CHAOS;HEAD NOAH
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Class of Heroes 3
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- CRASH COMMANDO
- Critter Crunch
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING
- Crysis Remastered
- Cuboid
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Daisenryaku DaitouaKouboushi
- Daisenryaku Daitouakouboushi 3
- Daisenryaku Exceed 2
- Daisenryaku Perfect
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- Dark Mist
- Dark Sector*
- Dark Void*
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection*
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties*
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*
- Demon’s Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4*
- Devil May Cry HD Collection*
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*
- Disney Universe*
- Disney·PIXAR Brave*
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*
- Dynasty Warriors 7*
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors 8*
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Tennis
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- fairy fencer f
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FantaVision
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact*
- Frogger Returns*
- Fuel Overdose
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
- GATLING GEARS
- gendaidaisenryaku2016
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- GinseiIgo2 NEXT GENERATION
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GRADIATOR VS
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Hotline Miami
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka
- KentoMahoutoGakuenmono. 2G
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Last Rebellion
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*
- Leo’s Fortune
- Linger in Shadows
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet*
- LOST PLANET 2*
- Lost Planet 3*
- Lumines Remastered
- Machinarium (PS3)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz
- MAGICAL BEAT
- Magus*
- Mahjong Haoh Dankyu Battle 3
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Majo to Hyakkihei
- MALICIOUS
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*
- MEGA MAN 10*
- MEGA MAN 9*
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- MemoriesOff Yubikirinokioku
- MemoriesOff6 Complete
- METAL SLUG 3*
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- METROPOLIS DEFENDERS
- Moemoe daisensou gendaiba-n ++ (plus plus)
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- motto!sonicomi
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- Mugen Souls Z
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- Narco Terror
- New Todaishogi
- Ninja Gaiden 3*
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge*
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma*
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- OKABU
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Order Up!!
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Papo & Yo
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- PHANTOMBREAKER EXTRA
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Primal
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- QUANTUM THEORY*
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille*
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War*
- Record of Agarest War 2*
- Record of Agarest War Zero*
- Red Dead Redemption*
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil 4*
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*
- Resident Evil 6*
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition*
- Resident Evil Revelations*
- Resident Evil*
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- RIDE (PS3)
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rocket Knight*
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
- Sacred 3 Gold
- Sacred Citadel
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*
- Sanctum 2
- Sangokuhime – Senkou no Taika Akatsukino Haryuu –
- Sangokuhime 2nd
- Savage Moon
- Sekai Saikyo Ginsei Igo Hybrid Monte Carlo
- Sekai Saikyo Ginsei Shougi Fuun Ryuuko Raiden
- Sengokuhime 5th
- Sengokuhime3 Tenkawokirisaku Hikaritokage
- Sengokuhime4th
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Space Ace
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- StarDrone
- STARWHAL
- STEINS;GATE
- STEINS;GATE 0
- STEINS;GATE Senkeikousoku no Phenogram
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- STRIDER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Taiheiyouno arashi – Senkanyamato, akatsukini shuugekisu! –
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tears to Tiara II haou no matsuei AQUAPRICE2800
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- TENCHO no IGO
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The UnderGarden
- Thunder Wolves
- ToHeart2 DX PLUS AQUAPRICE2800
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toro to MorMori
- Touchshot! -Love Application-
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Two Worlds II
- Ultra Dimension NeptuneV
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
- UNDER DEFEAT HD
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- War of the Monsters
- Warlords
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- Warriors Orochi Z
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS
- When Vikings Attack!
- Whispering Willows
- WHITE ALBUM2 shiawase no mukougawa aquaprice2800
- WHITE ALBUM-TUZURARERUFUYU NO OMOIDE-AQUAPRICE2800
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wizardry The Prisoners of the Lost City
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
- X BLADES
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Z/X
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
- .detuned
