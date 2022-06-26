Op 28 oktober van 2021 verscheen NASCAR 21 Ignition voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc, maar buiten een goede soundtrack valt er niet al te veel positiefs over de game te zeggen als we Metacritic mogen geloven. Misschien gaat daar wel verandering in komen als de game beschikbaar is op de current-gen systemen.
Lang zullen we daar niet meer op moeten wachten, want de game is nu voor de PlayStation 5 en de Xbox Series X|S uitgekomen. MotorSport Games kondigt aan dat de game in een 4K-resolutie te spelen is op 30 fps. Verder zullen er met update 1.51 ook een hoop probleempjes opgelost worden. Hieronder kan je de hele lijst terugvinden.
NEXT GEN UPGRADE FOR PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES X|S
- 4K resolution at 30 FPS for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5
- 4k upscaling at 30 FPS for Xbox Series S
- Online cross-generation console gameplay
- Save imports from previous generation consoles
- Support for PlayStation 5 activities
CARS & SCHEMES
- Fixed an issue for Career Mode where players were appearing under their car
- Fixed an issue where anti-lock brake system was stuck on
- Fixed an issue where sponsored logo’s light was heavily reflected on the cars while on track
TRACKS
- Fixed an issue with the lighting at some of the night race tracks
PIT STOPS
- Fixed an issue in which high assists caused difficulties while pitting at certain tracks
AI
- Fixed an issue in which the AI are driving off the apron and cutting corners short at Homestead
- Fixed an issue in which AI takes control of a user’s car when passing next to the pit stop entrance
UI
- Fixed an issue that showed miscellaneous stats incorrectly for stages in standings menu
- Fixed an issue in which a quick selection of options from the Garage Pause Menu would trigger a softlock
- Fixed an issue that would cause the title to crash while being idle in Race Results screen at COTA after unlocking the “Road Course Ringer” and “Winner” trophies