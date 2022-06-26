Op 28 oktober van 2021 verscheen NASCAR 21 Ignition voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc, maar buiten een goede soundtrack valt er niet al te veel positiefs over de game te zeggen als we Metacritic mogen geloven. Misschien gaat daar wel verandering in komen als de game beschikbaar is op de current-gen systemen.

Lang zullen we daar niet meer op moeten wachten, want de game is nu voor de PlayStation 5 en de Xbox Series X|S uitgekomen. MotorSport Games kondigt aan dat de game in een 4K-resolutie te spelen is op 30 fps. Verder zullen er met update 1.51 ook een hoop probleempjes opgelost worden. Hieronder kan je de hele lijst terugvinden.