

Het vierde seizoen van Call of Duty: Warzone en Vanguard is nu volop bezig en voor de Battle Royale game heeft Raven Software inmiddels weer een nieuwe update uitgerold. Deze is beschikbaar om te downloaden en richt zich primair op het fixen van bugs en het aanbrengen van balans tweaks.

Een ‘nieuwe’ feature is dat je op Fortune’s Keep, de nieuwe Resurgence map, nu ook perks kan looten. Dit was het vorige seizoen al mogelijk op Rebirth Island, maar was uitgeschakeld bij de introductie van de nieuwe map. Dit is nu door de ontwikkelaar aangezet.

Met andere woorden: naast wapens, gear en munitie kun je tijdens het spelen op de Fortune’s Keep map nu ook je perks verder aanvullen, die uit de kisten komen. Hieronder alle details van de laatste update.