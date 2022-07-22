In 2019 kwam het meest recente deel in de bekende Gears of War-franchise uit. Het is dan ook niet zo vreemd dat spelers zich beginnen af te vragen of er een nieuw deel in de maak is en dat lijkt inderdaad het geval te zijn. Via een nieuwe vacature ziet het er namelijk naar uit dat er gewerkt wordt aan de Gears of War 6 campagne.

Uit de vacature wordt duidelijk dat ontwikkelaar The Coalition op zoek is naar een nieuwe ‘lead mission designer’ voor de toekomstige Gears of War-game. Onder supervisie van de campaign director zal deze persoon het level design team moeten leiden en tegelijkertijd komen daar een hoop andere taken bij kijken, zoals het onderstaande overzicht laat zien.