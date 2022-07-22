In 2019 kwam het meest recente deel in de bekende Gears of War-franchise uit. Het is dan ook niet zo vreemd dat spelers zich beginnen af te vragen of er een nieuw deel in de maak is en dat lijkt inderdaad het geval te zijn. Via een nieuwe vacature ziet het er namelijk naar uit dat er gewerkt wordt aan de Gears of War 6 campagne.
Uit de vacature wordt duidelijk dat ontwikkelaar The Coalition op zoek is naar een nieuwe ‘lead mission designer’ voor de toekomstige Gears of War-game. Onder supervisie van de campaign director zal deze persoon het level design team moeten leiden en tegelijkertijd komen daar een hoop andere taken bij kijken, zoals het onderstaande overzicht laat zien.
Responsibilities
- Under the direction of the Campaign Director, lead the level design team through strong mentorship, training, and actionable feedback that motivates and inspires their work.
- Champion the game vision by driving initiatives and goals to make sure needs of the project are captured in the campaign missions and levels.
- Shepherd campaign mission and level development from paper through completion, guiding the process to meet timelines, iterate on feedback, and maintain focus on delivering high quality experiences.
- Work with the Lead Level Designer to define processes and best practices.
- Guide the level design team to iterate on designs to solve problems, improve the moment-to-moment experiences, and achieve the overall mission goals.
- Manage cross department communication and collaboration as it pertains to campaign missions: work closely across disciplines in managing the prioritization, implementation, and scope of the game’s single player campaign.
- Communicate with directors to highlight progress, understand obstacles, surface your team’s concerns, and identify risks and their potential solutions.
- Partner with the production team to develop roadmaps and estimates for the level and campaign design teams.
- Ensure functional and visual consistency across all campaign experiences throughout the game.
- Create and update documentation to explore design thoughts, pitch ideas, achieve alignment, and facilitate asynchronous team communication.
Denk niet dat dat een geheim was, Gears 5 eindigde met een hell of a cliffhanger!
Jeuj het zoveelste vervolg.. van een serie die qua gsmeplay al lang achterhaald is..