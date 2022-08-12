Ontwikkelaar Three Fields Entertainment en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben vanavond Wreckreation aangekondigd. Een openwereldgame waarin je zult racen op banen die je volledig naar eigen smaak kan vormgeven.
De game wordt gemaakt door mensen die ook hebben meegewerkt aan Burnout en Need for Speed, wat ook wel te zien is aan de beelden hieronder. Je kunt Wreckreation alleen spelen, maar ook met vrienden online.
Wreckreation verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een releasedatum is niet aangekondigd.
- Set records seven different ways on every road you drive: Drift. Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash and the more traditional Time.
- Vacant Lots – Empty areas you’ll discover throughout your Kingdom. An opportunity to build structures that inform game design and experience beyond the structure’s footprint.
- Huge game world, the MixWorld, that you design from free camera view. Place jumps, loops, obstacles, construct tracks on and off-road, and much more.
- Pimp My Ride – Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors—you name it, you can customize it. All available from the beginning!
- Wreckreation offers its own, old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels as well as the option to stream your favorite.
- Premium Spotify playlist. You have the power to control gameplay! Create events and set the rules.
kan heel leuk zijn/worden. Zal veelal aan de besturing/handling liggen en de manier waarop de auto’s reageren.. Als het rijden kwa gevoel ala GTA is zit hier wel potentie in..
Stunts vibe komt opzetten 🙂
@Dopekoe: Haha ja Stunts kwam ook meteen in mij op, hopelijk word dit ook een leuke game we zullen zien.