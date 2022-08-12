

Ontwikkelaar Three Fields Entertainment en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben vanavond Wreckreation aangekondigd. Een openwereldgame waarin je zult racen op banen die je volledig naar eigen smaak kan vormgeven.

De game wordt gemaakt door mensen die ook hebben meegewerkt aan Burnout en Need for Speed, wat ook wel te zien is aan de beelden hieronder. Je kunt Wreckreation alleen spelen, maar ook met vrienden online.

Wreckreation verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een releasedatum is niet aangekondigd.