

Yuke’s is niet langer verantwoordelijk voor de WWE 2K-franchise, maar gezien hun liefde voor worstelgames zo groot is, zijn ze aan de slag gegaan met All Elite Wrestling. De game, AEW: Fight Forever genaamd, is al even in ontwikkeling en tijdens de THQ Nordic showcase heeft de uitgever meer van de game laten zien.

Hoewel we nog niet veel gameplay te zien krijgen, geeft het in ieder geval een eerste indruk. Een releasedatum voor AEW: Fight Forever is nog niet bekendgemaakt, wel weten we dat de game voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc zal verschijnen.