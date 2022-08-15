Uitgever 3D Realms en ontwikkelaar Slipgate Ironworks werken al een aantal jaren in het geheim aan een nieuwe RTS-game in de stijl van Command and Conquer. Tijdens de afgelopen THQ Nordic showcase was het dan eindelijk zover en werd Tempest Rising officieel aangekondigd. De game komt volgend jaar op de pc (Steam) uit. De aankondigingstrailer bekijk je hieronder.

De game bevat klassieke RTS-gameplay waarin je een basis bouwt, inkomen verzamelt en je troepenmacht samenstelt. Daarnaast zijn er twee campagnes om te spelen en bevat Tempest Rising in totaal drie facties. Verder is er ook een skirmish modus om tegen de computer te spelen en er is een online multiplayer met verschillende modi. Zie het onderstaande overzicht voor alle informatie.

ABOUT THIS GAME

Classic RTS action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real time strategy game set in a modern day alternative history war scenario. It features 3 unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes, maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill, and built-in customization options that allow players to approach the game their way in both single player and multiplayer game modes.

Take on the role of Commander in the highly mobile and advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces or the hard-hitting and desperate Tempest Dynasty in 2 15-mission campaigns that allow the player to customize their army for each mission, as both armies seek to understand and control the mysterious but beneficial Tempest vines that grow unchecked across the war-torn planet Earth. Other dangers wait in the shadows, as the origin of the Tempest is revealed…

Features