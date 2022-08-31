Capcom heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor de PS5- en Xbox Series X|S-versie van de Resident Evil 2 Remake. De update tackled onder andere een bug die ervoor zorgde dat een bepaalde Trophy niet werd ontgrendeld.
Uitgebreid is de update niet, gezien de game van oorsprong al uitstekend is. Desalniettemin kan je de volledige lijst aan fixes hieronder bekijken.
[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]
- Correction of typos in the porting credits.
[PlayStation 5]
- Fixed a bug in which trophies for ‘The Ghost Survivors’ were not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over.
Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve their trophies when they return to the main menu.
[Xbox Series X|S]
- Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.
- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.