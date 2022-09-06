De Tokyo Game Show 2022 gaat volgende week van start, op 15 september om precies te zijn. We weten al dat een aantal grote bedrijven aanwezig zullen zijn zoals Capcom, Square Enix, Xbox en Konami. Een andere aanwezige is Bandai Namco, die naar alle waarschijnlijk een nieuw spel gaat aankondigen.

De Japanse uitgever maakte het schema bekend, zo zal het bedrijf diverse panels en streams hosten. Op 18 september, aan het einde van de dag, heeft Bandai Namco zijn laatste stream, die de uitgever zelf met een aantal vraagtekens aanduidt.

De verwachting is dat er tijdens deze laatste stream een gloednieuwe game/content wordt aangekondigd. Het zou de DLC van Elden Ring kunnen betreffen of Armored Core 6, maar of dat realistisch is, is ook weer de vraag. FromSoftware geeft namelijk zelf zijn games uit in Japan. Wat het wordt is dus nog even afwachten.