De Tokyo Game Show 2022 gaat volgende week van start, op 15 september om precies te zijn. We weten al dat een aantal grote bedrijven aanwezig zullen zijn zoals Capcom, Square Enix, Xbox en Konami. Een andere aanwezige is Bandai Namco, die naar alle waarschijnlijk een nieuw spel gaat aankondigen.
De Japanse uitgever maakte het schema bekend, zo zal het bedrijf diverse panels en streams hosten. Op 18 september, aan het einde van de dag, heeft Bandai Namco zijn laatste stream, die de uitgever zelf met een aantal vraagtekens aanduidt.
De verwachting is dat er tijdens deze laatste stream een gloednieuwe game/content wordt aangekondigd. Het zou de DLC van Elden Ring kunnen betreffen of Armored Core 6, maar of dat realistisch is, is ook weer de vraag. FromSoftware geeft namelijk zelf zijn games uit in Japan. Wat het wordt is dus nog even afwachten.
15 September
- 19:30 to 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced.
- 22:00 to 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Marika Kouno (voice actor).
September 16
- 18:00 to 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program – Presenters to be announced.
- 20:00 to 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – Featuring Hikari Kuroki.
- 22:30 to 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast – Presenters to be announced.
September 18
- 16:00 to 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer).
- 18:30 to 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor).
- 21:00 to 22:00 – ??? – To be announced.