

De Assassin’s Creed franchise beperkt zich niet alleen tot historische momenten, veel delen hebben ook een modern component. Dit is in de laatste delen wat meer naar de achtergrond geschoven, waarbij de vraag gesteld kon worden wat nu precies echt de toegevoegde waarde was. Met Assassin’s Creed Infinity gaat Ubisoft het weer wat anders aanpakken.

De gameplay in het heden blijft nog altijd van toepassing, maar wel apart van de games zelf. In gesprek met IGN zegt project leider Marc-Alexis Côté dat de gameplay in het heden puur vanuit de hub in Assassin’s Creed Infinity gepresenteerd wordt. Het zal niet langer als onderbreking gelden in de games op zichzelf, waardoor je als speler aan één stuk door het historische verhaal ervaart.

“I wanted [Infinity] to perfectly be a good entry point [to the series]. And that’s where extracting the meta story from our games and making it live at the platform level is an important change for the franchise.”

The way we tell the story will evolve with time. It’s something that we’re doing for the long term, not for the short term. But the abstraction that we want people to have is [Infinity] is your Animus. It is your DNA explorer on your desktop. You are the main story character.

We used to have an encyclopedia in our games. But to make it feel coherent, like something that always grows through time as you explore the past, [the encyclopedia] would be something that would be in the Infinity hub.”