Door wat ongelukkige omstandigheden werden verschillende Xbox-exclusieve games dit jaar niet meer uitgebracht. Dat wil echter zeggen dat 2023 best wel een groot jaar kan worden voor Xbox, iets wat ook journalist Jeff Grubb niet is ontgaan.

Hij sprak hierover tijdens een recente Xbox Expansion Pass podcast (onderaan te bekijken) en wist te melden dat Xbox, voordat er zoveel verplaatsingen werden doorgevoerd, eigenlijk initieel negen exclusives wilde uitbrengen in 2023.

“They had a bunch of games on the docket from like 2021 through to 2022 [revealing] where they expected to be in 2023. This is just like their internal schedule, and it definitely is subject to change.

Hellblade 2

Perfect Dark

Fable

Contraband

Avowed

Everwild

InXile’s next game

Compulsion Games’ upcoming title

The Coalition’s non-Gears project

It’s a lot, but you know immediately just reading that list that some of those don’t pass the smell test – Everwild is not coming out next year, there’s no way… I do think Hellblade 2 has a strong chance of coming out in the second half of next year, but also could easily get pushed into 2024.

Really, what you need is like, two of these games to fill out the second half of the year. And if you get to that point, then we’re hitting one game per-quarter on average at least…”