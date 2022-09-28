De actie-RPG Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is bij ons inmiddels al even beschikbaar op verschillende platformen. Spelers op pc, PS4 of Xbox One konden al genieten van deze geslaagde game die gebaseerd is op de Chinese mythologie. Om nog meer spelers aan te spreken, hebben ontwikkelaars DOMO Studio en SOFTSTAR nu aangekondigd dat Xuan-Yuan Sword VII in de loop van 2023 ook naar de Nintendo Switch zal komen.

De details rond deze Switch port zijn momenteel erg schaars. Het is nog niet bekend of deze versie extra content met zich zal meebrengen of wanneer we de game dan precies mogen verwachten. Voorlopig is het nog even afwachten tot we hier meer over horen.

Lees hieronder een beschrijving of bekijk een trailer.

About

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG with frenetic real-time combat, visceral 3D presentation and a rich cinematic narrative. It is a celebration of ancient China’s landscape, civilization and culture, infused with the mystique of its own legends in stark contrast to anachronistic technological designs. It is a world that is both familiar and mysterious, one of both science and spirituality, one that is waiting to be explored.

Take the role of the calm and reliable swordsman Taishi Zhao as he fights to protect his family and uncover the truth of a blight threatens all of China. With a story deeply rooted in ancient Chinese history and mythology, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII reimagines both as one fantastical and chaotic realm under the governance of a new Xin Dynasty.

Near the end of Western Han rule, the powerful prime minister of China superseded his Emperor, promising an era of peace and prosperity. But ten years later, that promise has never been fulfilled. Instead, a decade of war and famine has left China in ruin, and its salvation seems to lie in the hands of a Mohist swordsman who gains control of a fabled artifact called the Elysium Scroll. Can the science-seeking Mohists revive their former glory, or will they fade into the pages of forgotten history?

Key Features