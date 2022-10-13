

Sony is weer een nieuwe sale gestart in de PlayStation Store en het gaat nu om de ‘Essentiële keuzes’, zoals we die wel vaker hebben gezien. De korting in deze sale kan oplopen tot 75%, dus dat kan best schelen bij een aankoop.

We hebben zoals altijd een greep uit het aanbod hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Benieuwd naar alle kortingen? Dan verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store, klik daarvoor hier.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

F1 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

F1 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €47,99

WWE 2K22 voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €37,49

WWE 2K22 voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €29,39

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Madden NFL 23 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €51,99

Stray – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

F1 Manager 2022 – Van €54,99 voor €43,99

Madden NFL 23 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €53,59

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack – Van €24,99 voor €16,74

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Red Dead Online – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

inFAMOUS Second Son – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Deathloop – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Mafia: Trilogy – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition – Van €89,99 voor €40,49

SnowRunner – Premium Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology-upgradebundel – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Control Ultimate Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

FighterZ – Bardock – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy-bundel – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Silver Bundle – Van €44,99 voor €26,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Train Sim World 3: Spirit of Steam Starter Pack PS4 & PS5 – Van €34,99 voor €29,74

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €26,39

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

