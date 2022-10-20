

Het duurt niet lang meer tot het Halloween is en daarom heeft Sony een nieuwe sale online gezet in de PlayStation Store. Deze sale bevat voornamelijk horrorgames en toebehoren en dat maakt dat er ruim 400 items in de aanbieding zijn.

De korting kan hierbij oplopen tot maar liefst 80%, wat dus flink in de portemonnee kan schelen. Uit het totale aanbod van aanbiedingen hebben we hieronder een greep van titels geplaatst, het complete overzicht kan je hier vinden.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Evil Dead: The Game PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Resident Evil 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Resident Evil 3 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Resident Evil 4 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Resident Evil 5 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Resident Evil 6 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Cult of the Lamb – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

DayZ – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Days Gone – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

7 Days to Die – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

Outlast – Van €18,99 voor €2,84

Outlast 2 – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Rogue Lords – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Song of Horror – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

DOOM Slayers Collection – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Seizoenspas – Van €23,99 voor €9,59

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

BioShock Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

BioShock 2 Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

The Blackout Club – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Darkwood – Van €14,99 voor €10,49

