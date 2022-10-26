

CD Projekt RED heeft vanmiddag aangekondigd dat ze samen met ontwikkelaar Fools Theory werken aan een remake van de originele The Witcher. Deze game wordt gemaakt met Unreal Engine 5. De ontwikkelaar bouwt de oorspronkelijke titel helemaal van de grond af aan opnieuw op.

Veel details zijn er verder nog niet omdat de ontwikkeling pas net begonnen is. Het is dus ook nog onduidelijk wanneer de game gepland staat om te verschijnen, dit zal waarschijnlijk nog wel een paar jaar duren.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” zegt Adam Badowski, hoofd van de studio bij CD PROJEKT RED. “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”