

De ene sale volgt de ander in de PlayStation Store in hoog tempo op, want na de Halloween sale is nu de november sale van start gegaan. Er zijn ruim 900 aanbiedingen in deze sale te vinden en het gaat dan zowel om games als extra content.

Zoals altijd hebben we hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen en voor het volledige overzicht kan je hier terecht. De deals zijn geldig tot 18 november en de korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 50%.

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Editie – Van €84,99 voor €55,24

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €60,29

Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 en PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition PS5 en PS4 – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

ARK: Survival Evolved – Van €19,99 voor €6,59

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle- – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €32,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition – Van €84,99 voor €16,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €4,99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass – Van €11,99 voor €10,19

Salt and Sacrifice – Van €15,99 voor €10,39

Vacation Simulator – Van €32,99 voor €21,44

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Fishing: North Atlantic – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Thief Simulator – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Far Cry: New Dawn – Van €44,99 voor €11,24

SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

GRID Legends PS4 en PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

De Smurfen: Missie Vileaf – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

