

Met de overname van Codemasters is Electronic Arts automatisch ook eigenaar geworden van verschillende IP’s. Hieronder valt ook Project CARS, waarvan inmiddels drie delen zijn verschenen. Daar zal het ook bij blijven, want GamesIndustry.biz meldt dat EA de stekker uit deze franchise heeft getrokken.

De site geeft aan dat EA dit in de studio kenbaar heeft gemaakt en dat de mensen die op Project CARS zaten waar mogelijk bij andere projecten ondergebracht zullen worden. EA zou als uitgever niet langer willen investeren in de franchise en verdere ontwikkelingen willen stoppen.

Project CARS is een franchise van Slightly Mad Studios, dat bestaat uit 150 man. Deze studio werd in 2019 door Codemasters overgenomen en valt daardoor automatisch onder EA Games. De uitgever is tot deze beslissing gekomen na het evalueren van de franchise. Op basis hiervan is geconcludeerd dat de kans klein is dat het een succesvolle franchise zal worden.

“Today we announced internally an update to our racing portfolio. Following an evaluation of the next Project CARS title and its longer-term growth potential, we have made the decision to stop further development and investment for the franchise.

Decisions like these are very hard, but allow us to prioritise our focus in areas where we believe we have the strongest opportunity to create experiences that fans will love. We are focusing on our strengths in our racing portfolio, particularly licensed IP and open-world experiences, and expanding our franchises to be more socially-led with long-term live services that will engage global communities. Games are at the heart of sports and racing entertainment, and with shifting fan expectations, we recognise the need to evolve our games beyond pure play, providing experiences for fans to also watch, create and connect with their friends.

We are working with everyone impacted by this decision to place them into suitable roles across our EA Sports and racing portfolio, as well as other parts of EA, wherever we can. Our priority nw is on providing as much support as possible to our people through this transition.”