Het was vannacht weer een spektakel tijdens The Game Awards, het laatste grote, belangrijke moment van het jaar in de gamesindustrie. Naast dat er veel nieuwe trailers getoond werden, alsook nieuwe games werden aangekondigd, zijn er natuurlijk ook allerlei awards uitgereikt.
De awards in de verschillende categorieën zijn uitgereikt op basis van een vakjury en publieksstemmen en dat levert de onderstaande uitslag op. Naast games zijn er ook wat individuen die een award in de wacht gesleept hebben en de belangrijkste prijs is natuurlijk Game of the Year.
De strijd voor die award ging tussen zes titels, waarbij de verwachting vooraf was dat het krap zou worden tussen Elden Ring en God of War: Ragnarök. Uiteindelijk trok de game van FromSoftware aan het langste eind, die er met de felbegeerde award vandoor is gegaan.
Hieronder per categorie alle genomineerden en dikgedrukt de winnaars.
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- STRAY
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
- STRAY
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- IMMORTALITY
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- STRAY
Best Score & Music
- A Plague: Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch (Horizon: Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (God of War: Ragnarök)
- Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY)
- Sunny Suljic (God of War: Ragnarök)
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- STRAY
- TUNIC
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- MARVEL SNAP
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- STRAY
- TUNIC
Best Role-Playing
- Elden Ring
- LIVE A LIVE
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Simulation / Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- NORCO
- STRAY
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Best eSports Athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)
Best eSports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (VALORANT)
Best eSports Coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Best eSports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Players Voice
- Sonic Frontiers
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- STRAY
Hele matige show. Maar meer dan terechte GOTY wat mij betreft.
Nice Elden ring goty.
Maar de echte winnaar is de player.
Stray, gowr, Elden ring, bayonets 3.
Keep them coming single player games
Wat een waardeloze show zeg. Echt triest.