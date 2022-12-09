

Het was vannacht weer een spektakel tijdens The Game Awards, het laatste grote, belangrijke moment van het jaar in de gamesindustrie. Naast dat er veel nieuwe trailers getoond werden, alsook nieuwe games werden aangekondigd, zijn er natuurlijk ook allerlei awards uitgereikt.

De awards in de verschillende categorieën zijn uitgereikt op basis van een vakjury en publieksstemmen en dat levert de onderstaande uitslag op. Naast games zijn er ook wat individuen die een award in de wacht gesleept hebben en de belangrijkste prijs is natuurlijk Game of the Year.

De strijd voor die award ging tussen zes titels, waarbij de verwachting vooraf was dat het krap zou worden tussen Elden Ring en God of War: Ragnarök. Uiteindelijk trok de game van FromSoftware aan het langste eind, die er met de felbegeerde award vandoor is gegaan.

Hieronder per categorie alle genomineerden en dikgedrukt de winnaars.

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

STRAY

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

STRAY

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

IMMORTALITY

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

STRAY

Best Score & Music

A Plague: Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch (Horizon: Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War: Ragnarök)

Manon Gage (IMMORTALITY)

Sunny Suljic (God of War: Ragnarök)

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

STRAY

TUNIC

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

MARVEL SNAP

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

STRAY

TUNIC

Best Role-Playing

Elden Ring

LIVE A LIVE

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Simulation / Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

NORCO

STRAY

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best eSports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best eSports Athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, VALORANT)

Best eSports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (VALORANT)

Best eSports Coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Best eSports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

