

In het kader van The Game Awards aankomende nacht heeft Sony een nieuwe sale online gezet in de PlayStation Store. Het gaat hier om een relatief kleinschalige sale met iets meer dan 100 aanbiedingen. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 67% en er zitten wat recente releases tussen, zoals Sonic Frontiers en A Plague Tale: Requiem.

We hebben hieronder een greep uit het aanbod van aanbiedingen. Voor alle titels die momenteel zijn afgeprijsd kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Editie – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

NBA 2K23 voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

NBA 2K23 voor PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €35,99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Sonic Frontiers PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Stray – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

TUNIC – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Van €59,99 voor €47,99

Sifu – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The King of Fighters XV Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €42,49

Cult of the Lamb – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €49,49

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Returnal – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €49,49

Endling – Extinction is Forever – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

A Memoir Blue – Van €8,00 voor €6,00

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €8,99

Deathloop Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €29,69

