

Toegankelijkheid in games is de laatste paar jaar zeer belangrijk geworden, omdat gamen iets voor iedereen moet zijn. Daardoor wordt er steeds meer aandacht gegeven aan functies in games, waardoor het voor mensen met een beperking steeds beter en gemakkelijker wordt om ook games te kunnen spelen.

Het is een ontwikkeling die steeds breder door de industrie omarmd wordt. Sony gaat hier volop in mee dankzij de vele toegankelijkheidsopties in hun first-party games en Microsoft heeft natuurlijk al een paar jaar de speciale Xbox Adaptive Controller, iets wat voor de PlayStation nog ontbrak.

Tijdens de CES 2023 persconferentie van Sony is echter Project Leonardo aangekondigd. Dit is een speciale controller voor gamers met een beperking, die deze controller naar eigen wens vanuit de doos kunnen customizen. Deze speciale controller, zoals op de foto’s te zien is, valt ook te combineren met een tweede toegankelijkheidscontroller én DualSense.

“Project Leonardo is part of the PS5 product family and is based on the same design concept. We were inspired by the idea of all players enjoying the world of PlayStation together. Our team tested over a dozen designs with accessibility experts, looking for approaches that would help address key challenges to effective controller use. We finally settled on a ‘split controller’ design that allows near free-form left/right thumbstick repositionability, can be used without needing to be held, and features very flexible button and stick cap swapping.

Because players can customize Project Leonardo according to their needs, there is no one ‘right’ form factor. We want to empower them to create their own configurations. The controller can also flexibly accept combinations of accessibility accessories to create a unique aesthetic. I am excited that the design will be completed through collaboration with players rather than presenting them with a single form factor”, aldus So Morimoto, ontwerper bij Sony Interactive Entertainment.