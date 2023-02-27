De tactische roguelike RPG The Last Spell heeft ongeveer anderhalf jaar in early access vertoefd op Steam, maar zal volgende maand in een officiële versie uitkomen. Dit werd bevestigd door ontwikkelaar Ishtar Games.

In deze dystopische game staat de mensheid op zijn laatste poten te wankelen. Door een dramatische gebeurtenis genaamd de ‘Cataclysm’ wordt de aarde overrompeld door een hoop bloeddorstige mutanten en de magiërs moeten proberen deze hordes te stoppen door de titulaire ‘last spell’ te activeren. Jij neemt controle over een groep helden die de magiërs moet beschermen tegen de mutanten.

The Last Spell zal uitkomen op 9 maart voor de PS4, PS5, Switch en pc. Lees meer hieronder en bekijk een trailer.

Turn-Based Tactical RPG:

● The whole RPG package: a flurry of stats, skills, perks, traits… and more.

● Tons of items: armors, weapons, trinkets and potions… with their own stats and skills, as well as optional random modifiers. Each weapon has its own skillset and playstyle!

● Build your own classes: upgrade your heroes with stat bonuses and perks, and equip whatever gear you wish. Want to make a glass cannon rogue/mage fighting with a gun? Do it!

● Manage your squad of heroes: they’re strong, but they are few and have access to limited resources. Healing and mana are scarce, so try to find a good balance.

Hordes of Evil:

● Think and adapt: you will face swarms of deadly enemies with only a few hardened heroes. Optimize your positioning and plan your actions: big AOE attacks, crowd control, buffs, poison… Every Action Point counts towards another day of survival.

● Enemies have strengths and weaknesses that will challenge your wits. And because hard is not enough for us, be prepared for the terrifying Elites!

● Each map will end with epic fights against unique mind-bending bosses.

Protect the Haven:

● Rebuild the city to help you in-between fights. Get healed, forge new magical weapons, get new heroes. Spend your resources wisely, commander!

● Build up your defenses: walls, traps, towers, catapults… every tiny bit of help is welcome.

● Protect the Magic Circle at all costs! If you lose it, humanity is doomed.

● 5 Havens to protect, each with their own setup and challenges requiring you to tailor your strategy to beat the Great Evil.

Roguelite Elements:

● The game is meant to be hard. You will fail… A lot. But every time you do, you’ll grow harder, better, faster, stronger!

● Procedurally generated enemy waves, characters, weapons and a ton of unlockables will keep you entertained until the real world collapses.

● Tailor each run thanks to the Omens: a limited amount of bonuses that can be picked for the upcoming run. Do you prefer more Action Points, more characters, sturdier defenses, better loot? Experiment to find your preferred tools of destruction.

● Scale the difficulty to your liking, with 6 levels of Apocalypse to entertain even the most crazy hardcore players.