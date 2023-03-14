Streets of Rage 4 is ondertussen al bijna drie jaar oud, maar het spel wordt nog volop ondersteund door ontwikkelaar Dotemu. De studio heeft nu een gloednieuwe update uitgebracht, waarmee een groot aantal aanpassingen worden gedaan en waarmee nieuwe content wordt toegevoegd.

De update bestaat onder andere uit een nieuwe custom Survival modus, waarin spelers zelf de ervaring kunnen aanpassen door middel van een aantal verschillende opties. Daarnaast voegt de update ook nieuwe coöp aanvallen toe, evenals een groot aantal aanpassingen om de balans van het spel te verbeteren.

Je kunt de volledige lijst veranderingen hieronder bekijken. Streets of Rage 4 is beschikbaar op de PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, pc en mobile.