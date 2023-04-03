Goed en slecht nieuws voor de fans van de ARK-games onder ons. Eerst het slechte nieuws: Studio Wildcard heeft in een nieuwsbericht aangekondigd dat ARK II niet meer zal uitkomen in 2023 zoals gepland. In plaats daarvan mogen we de game aan het einde van 2024 verwachten, dit omdat het werken met Unreal Engine 5 best veel gewenning vraagt en wat problemen heeft opgeleverd. ARK II zal uitkomen op de Xbox Series X|S en pc (en zal inbegrepen zitten in Game Pass).

Het goede nieuws dan: tegelijkertijd werd ook ‘ARK: Survival Ascended’ aangekondigd. Dit is een remaster van ARK: Survival Evolved (met Unreal Engine 5) voor Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 en pc. Deze nieuwe versie zal in augustus van dit jaar uitkomen en brengt heel wat (grafische) verbeteringen met zich mee. Let wel op: na de launch van deze remaster, zullen de officiële servers van de vorige versie offline gaan. Save files zullen echter automatisch overgebracht worden naar de geremasterde versie.

Lees hieronder alle toevoegingen en veranderingen van ARK: Survival Ascended na.