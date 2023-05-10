Ontwikkelaar Graphite Lab en uitgever Atari hebben leuk nieuws voor fans van chaotische platformers vol adrenaline: hier is Mr Run and Jump. Je speelt als de titulaire meneer ‘Run and Jump’ die heel wat kleurrijke (en vooral met gevaren bezaaide) levels moet doorkruisen om zijn hond te redden. Hiervoor zal je een flinke portie snelheid en coördinatie nodig hebben, want het wordt een uitdaging!

Mr Run and Jump is momenteel in ontwikkeling voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc. Samen met de aankondiging kregen we ook al direct een releasedatum mee: 25 juli. Ideaal dus als je deze zomer iets zoekt om je mee bezig te houden!

Lees hieronder een beschrijving van wat je kan verwachten en bekijk de eerste trailer.

In this electric 2D platformer, help Mr. Run and Jump defeat the terrifying Void and collect all the Power Gems from the Realms of Color! Joined by his trusty pal Leap the Dog, the duo must venture through a dazzling and dangerous world, dodging countless enemies and conquering hundreds of fierce platforming challenges to save the day!

Mr. Run and Jump draws you in with precise level design, free-flowing gameplay, and formidable challenge. Silky controls encourage players to run, jump, dash, double jump, and roll to clear levels with style, making it a speedrunner’s dream. Collectibles hidden in tough-to-reach spots demand players use their wits as well as their dexterity. Dynamic Assistance options allow players to set the level of difficulty they want. No matter how you play, Mr. Run and Jump offers engaging gameplay options to players of varying skill levels and approaches.

Key Features