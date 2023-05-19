Uitgever Microïds en ontwikkelaar OSome Studio hebben een vervolg op The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf aangekondigd: The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.
De ontwikkeling schiet blijkbaar flink op, want de release staat gepland voor oktober al is een releasedatum nog niet bekend. Ook is er nog geen trailer beschikbaar, maar wel kan je hieronder wat key features en screenshots vinden.
Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it’s missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lays in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel’s laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror.
A crack team of four Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!
Key Features
- Meet the team of four iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.
- An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action / platforming fans.
- Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!
- For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover three brand new unexplored regions.
- Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!
- Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in cooperative mode.
- A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!
Kunnen we lekker smurfen