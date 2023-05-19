

Uitgever Microïds en ontwikkelaar OSome Studio hebben een vervolg op The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf aangekondigd: The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.

De ontwikkeling schiet blijkbaar flink op, want de release staat gepland voor oktober al is een releasedatum nog niet bekend. Ook is er nog geen trailer beschikbaar, maar wel kan je hieronder wat key features en screenshots vinden.