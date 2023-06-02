

Jaren geleden kwam People Can Fly met de bijzonder vermakelijke shooter Bulletstorm. Helaas heeft deze game nooit een vervolg gezien, maar het origineel keert nu wel terug als game voor virtual reality platformen. De genoemde ontwikkelaar is nu de uitgever van Bulletstorm VR, die momenteel in ontwikkeling is bij Incuvo.

De game verschijnt ergens later dit jaar voor pc, PlayStation VR2 en Meta Quest. Bij de aankondiging hoort natuurlijk een trailer en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Verder hebben we nog wat key features voor je. Zodra de officiële releasedatum bekend is, laten we het natuurlijk weten.

About

Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s blind desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal—or get his team off the planet alive.

Immerse yourself into the world of Bulletstorm VR.

Key Features