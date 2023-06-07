

We zijn alweer een maand verder en zo is het moment daar dat we even terugblikken op de maand mei. In het bijzonder kijken we naar de games die het meest zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store, aangezien Sony die elke maand op een rijtje zet.

In mei zien we bij de PlayStation 5 voornamelijk titels die al in april zijn uitgekomen, waarbij Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voor de tweede maand op rij het populairst was. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Hogwarts Legacy erg populair is geweest, wat komt door de release van die versie vorige maand.

Hieronder de overzichten per platform, zoals gebruikelijk.

PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Dead Island 2 Need For Speed: Unbound NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Far Cry 6 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Resident Evil 3 Football Manager 2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Space Engineers Mortal Kombat 11 Alan Wake Remastered AFL 23 Among Us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Diablo II: Resurrected Resident Evil 8: Village

PS4

Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Dead Island: Definitive Edition NBA 2K23 Star Wars Battlefront II Gang Beasts Assassin’s Creed Origins A Way Out The Last of Us Remastered Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Monopoly Plus The Forest The Crew 2 Outlast Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Gran Turismo Sport

PS VR2

Beat Saber Red Matter 2 Walkabout Mini Golf Pavlov Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition PISTOL WHIP The Dark Pictures: Switchback Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Sniper Elite VR Batman: Arkham VR Vader Immortal Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)