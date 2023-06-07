We zijn alweer een maand verder en zo is het moment daar dat we even terugblikken op de maand mei. In het bijzonder kijken we naar de games die het meest zijn gedownload uit de PlayStation Store, aangezien Sony die elke maand op een rijtje zet.

In mei zien we bij de PlayStation 5 voornamelijk titels die al in april zijn uitgekomen, waarbij Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voor de tweede maand op rij het populairst was. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Hogwarts Legacy erg populair is geweest, wat komt door de release van die versie vorige maand.

Hieronder de overzichten per platform, zoals gebruikelijk.

PS5

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Dead Island 2
  5. Need For Speed: Unbound
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  10. Resident Evil 3
  11. Football Manager 2023
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  13. Space Engineers
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Alan Wake Remastered
  16. AFL 23
  17. Among Us
  18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  19. Diablo II: Resurrected
  20. Resident Evil 8: Village

PS4

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Minecraft
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. EA Sports UFC 4
  7. Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Star Wars Battlefront II
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  12. A Way Out
  13. The Last of Us Remastered
  14. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  15. Monopoly Plus
  16. The Forest
  17. The Crew 2
  18. Outlast
  19. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  20. Gran Turismo Sport

PS VR2

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Red Matter 2
  3. Walkabout Mini Golf
  4. Pavlov
  5. Kayak VR: Mirage
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  8. PISTOL WHIP
  9. The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  10. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  5. Sniper Elite VR
  6. Batman: Arkham VR
  7. Vader Immortal
  8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  9. PlayStation VR Worlds
  10. Creed: Rise to Glory

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Trackmania
  2. Fortnite
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  4. Fall Guys
  5. Rocket League
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. Apex Legends
  8. The Sims 4
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. Genshin Impact