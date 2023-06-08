De releasedatum van Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name werd eerder al gelekt en de verwachting was dat de officiële aankondiging tijdens de Like a Dragon showcase binnenkort zou volgen. SEGA heeft dit vanavond echter tijdens Summer Game Fest al gedaan.

Het was al bekend dat de spin-off van de Yakuza/Like a Dragon-serie dit jaar in de winkels zou liggen, maar SEGA heeft nu aangekondigd dat dit 9 november zal zijn. Dit klopt met de gelekte informatie en tegelijkertijd is er ook een beschrijving gegeven. Deze is als volgt:

Erase Your Past to Protect Your Future

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Ultimate Combat with Two High-Impact Fighting Styles

Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat.

With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair.

Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.

Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.

Endless Entertainment

Whether you’re brawling in the secret Castle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.

Notes