

Ontwikkelaar DON’T NOD werkt aan verschillende titels en één daarvan is Jusant. Een game die jou een berg laat beklimmen wat in feite een soort toren is. De ontwikkelaar omschrijft de titel als een meditatieve actie-puzzelgame.

Je kunt de beklimming op een geheel eigen tempo doen, verschillende paden nemen en terwijl je dat doet zul je de geheimen van een verloren gegane beschaving ontrafelen. Bekijk de trailer hieronder om een beter beeld van de game te krijgen.

Experience Climbing Like Never Before

Master your climbing tools and watch your stamina meter to successfully navigate this mysterious and changing tower. As you go higher and hone your skills, you’ll have to figure out how best to use the tools at your disposal to get to where you want to go. Explore alternative paths to find clues about what happened here.

Relax and Bask in Nature

Play at your own pace. As you climb, you’ll come across breathtaking biomes full of flora and fauna, accompanied by a peaceful and atmospheric soundtrack. Brace yourself on arid, windy slopes, seek refuge in tunnels lit only by bioluminescence, and more.

Journey with a Companion Made of Water

Meet the mysterious Ballast. This creature will help guide you throughout your journey by waking nature along your path and helping to reveal clues that will help you piece together the tower’s past and reach the top.