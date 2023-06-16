

PlayStation VR2 is nu een aantal maanden verkrijgbaar en er blijven natuurlijk nieuwe games uitkomen. Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony nu een viertal gloednieuwe titels aangekondigd, die in ontwikkeling zijn voor het virtual reality platform.

We hebben hieronder de vier games geplaatst met een trailer en omschrijving, zodat je een goed beeld krijgt van wat je mag verwachten.

Tiger Blade

Tiger Blade brings all the stylish, adrenaline-soaked combat of the very best of Korean neo-noir action cinema to PS VR2. Slash and blast your way through ranks of hoodlums in a high stakes chase through the atmospheric and meticulously recreated marketplaces, docks, alleys, and streets of Sewoon. Set in an alternate Korea, you take the role of the deadliest assassin working for the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans. Ordered to steal a mysterious package from a rival chapter, you are shocked to find the object of the heist is, in fact, a tiger cub – thought extinct for a hundred years, the mythical creature is now desired by every gang in the city. Tiger Blade is designed to be highly replayable, with a scoring and ranking system, online leaderboards, and speedrunning, and secondary objectives. The heart-pounding, non-stop action is further intensified thanks to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and headset rumble. To complete the Korean influence that runs through Tiger Blade, the action will be played to the beat of original Korean Hip-Hop. If you enjoyed the music for the trailer – ‘Seat Belt’ by SINCE – then you’re going to love what’s in store!

Wanderer

Discover rich worlds, encounter heart-pounding action and solve mind-bending puzzles as you rewrite the past to reshape the future, finding yourself thrust headfirst into thrilling stories from history in an epic time travel adventure like no other. Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, is a remake of the award winning, critically acclaimed Wanderer, completely reimagined for the next generation of VR. A multitude of exciting new features and gameplay await keen adventurers. Filled with breathtaking new visuals, you can now swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline and swing your way through time, in true adventure fashion. By harnessing cutting edge PS VR2 haptic technology, you can also indulge in an unparalleled level of immersion with proximity and context-sensitive haptics, finely tuned to enhance your experience to the fullest extent possible.

Pixel Ripped 1995

Experience the nostalgia of the golden era of gaming like never before with Pixel Ripped 1995! This wacky adventure is a game within a game, as our virtual hero Dot sets out to restore balance across various dimensions. The solution? Recruiting the best gamer of 1995, an 11-year-old kid named David. Your quest will see you explore a range of games, each designed as a loving homage to 16-bit and 32-bit classics, all within an immersive virtual reality world. And the game has been enhanced and improved for its PS VR2 debut. Leaving the constraints of 60fps behind to let you enjoy 120fps power, while you’ll feel more immersed thanks to the PS VR2 Sense controller adaptive triggers and PS VR2 headset feedback. The game will release on PS VR2 in the near future.

The 7th Guest