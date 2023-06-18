

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn werd een lange tijd terug aangekondigd en had eigenlijk begin dit jaar moeten verschijnen. De game is nog altijd niet verkrijgbaar en dat komt doordat de ontwikkelaar simpelweg meer tijd nodig heeft.

Via Twitter heeft A44 Games nu een update gegeven. Ze stellen de game uit naar 2024 omdat ze de best mogelijke ervaring willen bieden en daarvoor nemen ze graag extra tijd. Hieronder de volledige verklaring.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn verschijnt ergens volgend jaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Vanaf release zit de game bij Xbox Game Pass inbegrepen.

“We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024.

We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery.

It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be.

Your ongoing and unwavering support has been incredible. Each of us at A44 Games are humbled and inspired by your excitement for what we are creating and we truly appreciate your patience. We have a lot of exciting things to show you and we’ll have updates for you soon…