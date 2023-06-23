

Sony heeft een nieuwe sale online gezet in de PlayStation Store. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 75% en het betreft een grote sale, want er zijn meer dan 1.600 items in de aanbieding. Hieronder vallen games, maar ook extra content en seizoenspassen.

We hebben zoals altijd een greep uit het aanbod op een rijtje gezet, maar als je de hele sale even door wilt spitten raden we je aan een bezoekje aan de PlayStation Store te brengen. Voor het volledige overzicht kan je hier terecht.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – Van €109,99 voor €76,99

Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €59,99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS4 & PS5) – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5) – Van €94,99 voor €71,24

The Callisto Protocol (PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The Callisto Protocol (PS5) – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Need for Speed: Unbound – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Football Manager 2023 Console – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €62,99

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition – Van €119,99 voor €35,99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Gran Turismo Sport – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

MONOPOLY PLUS – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €9,79

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – GOLD EDITION – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Conan Exiles – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Conan Exiles – Jaar 1-DLC-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Conan Exiles – Jaar 2-DLC’s-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition – Van €129,99 voor €97,49

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe-bundel – Van €54,99 voor €21,99

Untitled Goose Game – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Far Cry3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €13,49

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition – Van €54,99 voor €35,74

Soul Hackers 2 PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Soul Hackers 2 Digital Premium Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €35,99

Soul Hackers 2 – DLC-bundel – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

The Legend of Dragoon – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Outriders Worldslayer PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

LEGO Marvel Collection – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Mad Max – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Seizoenspas van Nioh 2 – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Seizoenkaart – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

MotoGP 21 – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

