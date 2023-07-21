

Van 23 augustus tot en met 27 augustus is het weer tijd voor de gamescom, waar Bandai Namco ook van de partij zal zijn. Vanzelfsprekend zullen er enkele van hun aankomende games speelbaar zijn, zoals Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon en Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS. Ook is Park Beyond speelbaar op de beursvloer, mocht je nog twijfelen over die titel.

Naast hetgeen wat op de onderstaande lijst staat vermeld, belooft men ook een aantal verrassingen in petto te hebben. Wat die verrassingen precies gaan zijn, durven wij nog niet over te speculeren. Ben jij aanwezig op gamescom 2023? En verdient Bandai Namco wat jou betreft een bezoekje? Laat het weten in de comments.