Van 23 augustus tot en met 27 augustus is het weer tijd voor de gamescom, waar Bandai Namco ook van de partij zal zijn. Vanzelfsprekend zullen er enkele van hun aankomende games speelbaar zijn, zoals Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon en Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS. Ook is Park Beyond speelbaar op de beursvloer, mocht je nog twijfelen over die titel.
Naast hetgeen wat op de onderstaande lijst staat vermeld, belooft men ook een aantal verrassingen in petto te hebben. Wat die verrassingen precies gaan zijn, durven wij nog niet over te speculeren. Ben jij aanwezig op gamescom 2023? En verdient Bandai Namco wat jou betreft een bezoekje? Laat het weten in de comments.
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the highly anticipated new action game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. Players will assemble their Armored Core from a wide variety of parts and weaponry to soar freely through mission locales that redefine three-dimensional action. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available for hands-on at Gamescom before its release on August 25.
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS – Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm CONNECTIONS is the brand-new addition to the Ultimate Ninja Storm series. The game, building on the success of the franchise, will feature crisp graphics in the vein of the anime along with dynamic battles and a story mode that features an original Boruto script. Come check out the one-versus-one mode on the Bandai Namco Booth!
- Park Beyond – Newly released on June 16, Park Beyond is the new Bandai Namco Europe intellectual property tackling the management genre, giving you the reigns of an amusement park company to run with a healthy dose of craziness. Gamescom visitors can come test their management and creative skills on the booth!
- SAND LAND – SAND LAND transports players to a desert world, where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage. Play as the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, joined by Sheriff Rao and demon Thief, and jump into an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. SAND LAND will be playable for the very first time in Europe.
- Tekken 8 – Tekken 8, the highly anticipated sequel in the legendary series, promises to be the most visually stunning Tekken title yet. The game comes along with a new philosophy focused on aggressiveness, encouraging all-out offense, and leading to spectacular fights. Play against a friend or a random otherGamescom attendee picking your favorite characters!
- And More… – Along with this already packed lineup, Bandai Namco Europe is also keeping other thrilling surprises for Gamescom—stay tuned for more and see you there!
Laat Bloodborne 2 maar 1 van die verassingen zijn 🙂
Komt die mss daar?
Kom nou met die nieuwe Dbz game aub
Elden ring dlc?
Dbz komt niet want die is nog in maak want het kan tot 4 tot 6 jaar duuren tot dbz af is kansloos omdat nu te zeggen dat die volgende jaar uit komt
Pleeaasssee Ace Combat 8, pleaasseee Namco!